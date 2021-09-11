Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Two and a Half Men' alum calls his daughter Sami Sheen 'amazing' while his former wife insists she was never abusive following the teen's shocking 'hell house' accusations.

AceShowbiz - Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' oldest daughter has stunned her famous parents by confessing she's happier than ever after moving out of an "abusive household."

Sami Sheen, 17, made the shocking allegation in a TikTok video this week (ends10Sep21), which she has since posted as private.

Writing over footage of herself looking upset, she stated, "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc..."

She then posted a happier video and added, "now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school."

Sami did not say where she is living but she posted a video in July, claiming her mother had tried to kick her out of her home.

A source close to actress Richards told Page Six on Friday (10Sep21) that Sami's claims are simply a product of teenage angst.

"Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting," the insider said. "She's a mom and a parent and there are rules. She (Sami) didn't want to follow the rules. Charlie didn't support implementing Denise's rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad."

"Denise loves her daughter very much and she's saddened by the situation."

A statement from Sheen reads, "Sam's amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come!"

Richards and Sheen, who were married from 2002 to 2006, share two daughters - Sami and Lola, 16. Denise also adopted daughter Eloise, 10, following the couple's messy split.