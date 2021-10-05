 
 

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

The season 5 star of the long-running dating show secretly tied the knot with the 35-year-old model on June 5, 2020 at a close friend's house in Connecticut.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesse Palmer is officially a married man. Having secretly tied the knot with fiancee Emely Fardo, the season 5 star of "The Bachelor" said he feels "lucky" to be married to the love of his life.

The 42-year-old TV personality exchanged vows with the model on June 5, 2020 at a close friend's house in Connecticut. According to PEOPLE, the twosome previously planned to hold their nuptials in France but they canceled it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area, and that were in quarantine at the time. We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!" the couple gushed. "Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!"

Jesse and Emely, who got engaged in Paris in July 2019, never publicly announced their nuptials. The 35-year-old beauty, however, uses her spouse's last name on her Instagram handler. She also called him her "husband" in a recent anniversary post. "Happy anniversary to us!! I love you more than I love cheeseburgers! #amorzao #anniversary #husband," she penned alongside a picture of the two.

Also celebrating the special day was the former NFL quarterback. Posting a similar image, he wrote, "Here's to many more anniversaries with you... @emelyfardopalmer #HappyAnniversary."

The happy news came around one week after Jesse was unveiled to replace Chris Harrison as a new host of "The Bachelor". "For more than 20 years, 'The Bachelor' has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own," he said about his new gig.

"Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey," he added.

