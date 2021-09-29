 
 

'The Bachelor' Announces Jesse Palmer As New Host Replacing Chris Harrison

'The Bachelor' Announces Jesse Palmer As New Host Replacing Chris Harrison
Instagram
TV

The season 5 star has been tapped to take over the hosting duties in season 26 of 'The Bachelor', but it is reported that he will also host upcoming seasons of 'The Bachelor' and its spin-offs to come.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" has found its new host following Chris Harrison's exit. On Tuesday, September 28, ABC revealed that season 5 star Jesse Palmer had been tapped to take over the hosting duties in season 26 of "The Bachelor".

Jesse revealed his excitement over the new gig in a statement. The television broadcaster and former NFL quarterback said, "For more than 20 years, 'The Bachelor' has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own."

"Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey," he continued.

  See also...

According to Variety, Jesse is currently only signed to host forthcoming season 26 of "The Bachelor", which is set to air in 2022. However, the franchise plans to have "continue with the franchise in the future, both on the flagship 'Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'." Meanwhile, the host for "Bachelor in Paradise" is still being negotiated.

Chris Harrison officially stepped down from his role as the host of "The Bachelor" franchise in June following controversy surrounding his comments on contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. During a podcast with former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay, Chris appeared to defend Rachael, who received backlash for attending a racist, antebellum-themed party while in college.

"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," Chris said on Instagram, captioning a photo from the show. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

At the time, Warner Bros. and ABC confirmed his exit, saying in a statement, "Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of 'The Bachelor' franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

You can share this post!

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lil Nas X Unashamed After Twitter Troll Mocks His MTV VMAs Dress
Related Posts
Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Ten Biggest Feuds on 'The Bachelor' Franchise

Ten Biggest Feuds on 'The Bachelor' Franchise

Chris Harrison Permanently Leaves 'The Bachelor' Following Racism Scandal

Chris Harrison Permanently Leaves 'The Bachelor' Following Racism Scandal

10 Bachelor Nation Couples With Shortest Relationships

10 Bachelor Nation Couples With Shortest Relationships

Most Read
Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show
TV

Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

'DWTS' Recap: One Couple Gets Highest Score, One Other Is Eliminated

'DWTS' Recap: One Couple Gets Highest Score, One Other Is Eliminated

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Akon's Wife on Rumors She's Appearing on 'RHOA' : It's a 'Fake Wife'

Akon's Wife on Rumors She's Appearing on 'RHOA' : It's a 'Fake Wife'

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Steve Coogan Tapped to Play British Paedophile Jimmy Savile on New TV Series

Steve Coogan Tapped to Play British Paedophile Jimmy Savile on New TV Series

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'

Gillian Anderson Gets Honest About Whether Her Sons Have Watched 'Sex Education'

Gillian Anderson Gets Honest About Whether Her Sons Have Watched 'Sex Education'