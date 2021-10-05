Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Looks Totally Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick is seemingly ready to welcome the Halloween season. In a new photo shared by her mom, the daughter of the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star looked unrecognizable as she donned goth look.

Making use of her Instagram page on Sunday, October 3, the Poosh founder posted a series of snapshots that saw her little one posing in a rocker chic outfit. In the picture, the 9-year-old girl could also be seen wearing a black hat complete with silver rings, black mesh gloves and temporary face tattoos.

For the temporary face art, Penelope put a black heart on one cheek and a small X on the other. Kourtney, who shares her kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick, simply captioned the adorable post with a couple of Halloween-themed emojis.

In the comment section, her rocker boyfriend Travis Barker gushed over Penelope's look as saying, "Rockstar." Also complimenting Penelope's new appearance was the TV reality star's friend Simon Huck. "Mosh life with P," he chimed in.

Many of Kourtney's fans and followers raved over Penelope's drastic transformation. "Every time Kourt gets a new bf her whole aesthetic changes to match it (child accessories included) I stan," one Instagram user wrote. Another joked, "Mini travis i said it, sorry scott."

Penelope's black-clad makeover came four days after she posed with a face tattoo filter alongside her aunt Kim Kardashian. At the time, Penelope was also joined by her cousin North West. Penelope chose to rock an anchor cheek tat and similar cursive writing along the bridge of her nose.

Kourtney Kardashian teased the Halloween decoration via Instagram Story.

Apparently, Kourtney and her Kardashian-Jenner family are in the full spooktacular spirit, with Kourtney also sharing a sneak peek at the Halloween decoration on her Instagram Stories. In a mirror selfie, the daughter of Kris Jenner showed off a silver skeleton sitting on a pile of unpainted pale pumpkins. "And Halloween," she wrote over the snap.