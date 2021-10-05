 
 

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Looks Totally Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Looks Totally Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new photo shared by the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, the 9-year-old girl poses in a rocker chic outfit complete with a black hat, silver rings, black mesh gloves and temporary face tattoos.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick is seemingly ready to welcome the Halloween season. In a new photo shared by her mom, the daughter of the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star looked unrecognizable as she donned goth look.

Making use of her Instagram page on Sunday, October 3, the Poosh founder posted a series of snapshots that saw her little one posing in a rocker chic outfit. In the picture, the 9-year-old girl could also be seen wearing a black hat complete with silver rings, black mesh gloves and temporary face tattoos.

For the temporary face art, Penelope put a black heart on one cheek and a small X on the other. Kourtney, who shares her kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick, simply captioned the adorable post with a couple of Halloween-themed emojis.

In the comment section, her rocker boyfriend Travis Barker gushed over Penelope's look as saying, "Rockstar." Also complimenting Penelope's new appearance was the TV reality star's friend Simon Huck. "Mosh life with P," he chimed in.

  See also...

Many of Kourtney's fans and followers raved over Penelope's drastic transformation. "Every time Kourt gets a new bf her whole aesthetic changes to match it (child accessories included) I stan," one Instagram user wrote. Another joked, "Mini travis i said it, sorry scott."

Penelope's black-clad makeover came four days after she posed with a face tattoo filter alongside her aunt Kim Kardashian. At the time, Penelope was also joined by her cousin North West. Penelope chose to rock an anchor cheek tat and similar cursive writing along the bridge of her nose.

Kourtney Kardashian via IG Story

Kourtney Kardashian teased the Halloween decoration via Instagram Story.

Apparently, Kourtney and her Kardashian-Jenner family are in the full spooktacular spirit, with Kourtney also sharing a sneak peek at the Halloween decoration on her Instagram Stories. In a mirror selfie, the daughter of Kris Jenner showed off a silver skeleton sitting on a pile of unpainted pale pumpkins. "And Halloween," she wrote over the snap.

You can share this post!

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Fans Freaking Out by Showing Alleged Travis Barker's 'Creepy' Blood Vials

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Fans Freaking Out by Showing Alleged Travis Barker's 'Creepy' Blood Vials

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Make Out With Beaus Travis Barker and MGK in Bathroom After VMAs

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Make Out With Beaus Travis Barker and MGK in Bathroom After VMAs

Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Suggests That Scott Disick Treated Her Badly

Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Suggests That Scott Disick Treated Her Badly

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in Thong Bikini During Romantic Italian Getaway With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in Thong Bikini During Romantic Italian Getaway With Travis Barker

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'