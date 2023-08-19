'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Announce Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 1

Instagram Celebrity

In a social media post, the host of 'The Bachelor' and his model wife are 'thrilled' upon knowing that they are welcoming their baby No. 1, a baby girl, in January.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jesse Palmer and his wife Emely Fardo. A few years after tying the knot in a private ceremony due to Covid-19 pandemic, the host of "The Bachelor" and his model wife revealed that they are expecting their baby No. 1, a baby girl.

The 44-year-old Canadian TV personality and his 34-year-old spouse shared the joyful news via Instagram on Friday, August 18. In a joint post, the soon-to-be parents announced in the caption, "We've been keeping a secret… our family is growing and our hearts are so full! This is a dream come true for us and we're so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024," adding pink bow and red heart emojis.

In the post, Jesse and Emely uploaded a series of pictures from their maternity photoshoot on a beach. One of them captured the couple adoringly gazing at her baby bump as he placed one of his hands on it. They were smiling from ear to ear for the photo. Another picture offered a closer look at her growing bump under her flowy long beige dress.

Jesse and Emely additionally voiced their excitement for having a baby girl. In a chat with PEOPLE published on August 18, the former NFL player first shared, "I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!" He went on to gush, "Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I've always known that she is going to be the best mom."

Emily joined in, "I'm so excited to share life with our daughter, take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us." About her feelings during her pregnancy, she told the outlet that she has felt "really good up to this point." She added, "I'm working out daily and my appetite has increased exponentially, which I'm not complaining about!"

In the meantime, Jesse admitted that he is nervous about having a girl. "I'm a little nervous since I never grew up with girls in the house," he said. "I know our daughter is going to walk all over me - she already has me wrapped around her finger!"

Jesse and Emely began their romantic relationship back in 2017. A few years later, in July 2019, the two got engaged in Paris. They secretly tied the knot in Connecticut in June 2020 after having to scrap their planned nuptials in Provence, France because of COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2022, they remarried in the gardens of Chateau De La Gaude in France.

