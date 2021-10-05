 
 

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA.

AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.

Dog a.k.a. Duane Chapman appeared on "TMZ Live" on Monday, October 4 to reveal his findings in his search. The bounty hunter believes Brian has been hiding in the Florida Everglades where he's been searching, and though Brian may have been evading him, he is adamant that the 23-year-old has been there.

Dog also brushed off the speculation that Brian may have escaped to Mexico or South America as he thinks that Brian may want to hide in the place where he is comfortable the most, the marshland. He, however, suggested that Brian is not doing well now because of the conditions and the amount of time he has spent in the wilderness since his disappearance.

With that being said, Dog said the search has become more dangerous. "Tracking a fugitive is a marathon, not a sprint," he said in a statement to Newsweek. "We are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie. The longer he is on the run, the more dangerous this becomes."

Meanwhile, his team confirmed that the "Dog's Most Wanted" star has handed over items he found on one of the islands near Fort De Soto Park to police. He hoped that the evidence can be examined for DNA to prove Brian's presence at a Florida park.

"Dog has turned over evidence to the authorities including items found on one of the islands near Fort De Soto Park. It is his hope that DNA can be assessed to prove Laundries' presence," his team stated. "In addition, he has had multiple conversations with law enforcement."

Dog has been joining the search for Brian, who is wanted by the FBI on charges of debit card fraud after Gabby's disappearance and death. The bounty hunter has added money reward for any information leading to Brian's arrest, bringing the total sum to $180,000.

