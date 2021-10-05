 
 

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split
Instagram
Celebrity

The model reportedly looks 'ready to date again' when attending the bash, which is hosted by Diplo and Los Angeles and New York scenesters Andrei Gillott and Stephen Vincent.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin has been enjoying her single life. Weeks after calling it quits with Scott Disick, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin reportedly flirted with "lots of guys" at a Paris Fashion Week party on Friday night, October 1.

Offering more details about Amelia's outing was Page Six. "Amelia looked ready to date again," a source told the outlet. "She was hanging with a group of girlfriends and flirting with lots of guys."

The insider claimed that the 20-year-old beauty arrived at the bash, which was hosted by Diplo and Los Angeles and New York scenesters Andrei Gillott and Stephen Vincent, around 2 A.M. She and her group was then escorted to the VIP DJ booth, where they danced and drank together.

  See also...

The report came nearly a month after Amelia allegedly split from Scott. A source revealed to E! News on September 7 that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum "agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now." The unnamed insider continued, "They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship."

As for the model, she "is done with Scott for now." It was reported that she "wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."

Amelia and Scott broke up after he was exposed by Kourtney Kardashian's other ex Younes Bendjima. In late August, Younes shared a screenshot of his DM from Scott with a photo of Kourtney kissing her beau Travis Barker. Scott's message to Younes read, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes then replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."

Following the breakup, Scott unfollowed Amelia on Instagram since she allegedly refused to rekindle their romance. The former "Flip It Like Disick" star also unfollowed his baby mama Kourtney and her entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

You can share this post!

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'
Related Posts
Amelia Hamlin Shares Cryptic Quote About 'What's Not for You' After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Shares Cryptic Quote About 'What's Not for You' After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Appears to Shade Scott Disick Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin Appears to Shade Scott Disick Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin 'Annoyed' With Scott Disick Over His DMs to Younes Bendjima

Amelia Hamlin 'Annoyed' With Scott Disick Over His DMs to Younes Bendjima

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'