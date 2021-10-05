Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Instagram Celebrity

The model reportedly looks 'ready to date again' when attending the bash, which is hosted by Diplo and Los Angeles and New York scenesters Andrei Gillott and Stephen Vincent.

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin has been enjoying her single life. Weeks after calling it quits with Scott Disick, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin reportedly flirted with "lots of guys" at a Paris Fashion Week party on Friday night, October 1.

Offering more details about Amelia's outing was Page Six. "Amelia looked ready to date again," a source told the outlet. "She was hanging with a group of girlfriends and flirting with lots of guys."

The insider claimed that the 20-year-old beauty arrived at the bash, which was hosted by Diplo and Los Angeles and New York scenesters Andrei Gillott and Stephen Vincent, around 2 A.M. She and her group was then escorted to the VIP DJ booth, where they danced and drank together.

The report came nearly a month after Amelia allegedly split from Scott. A source revealed to E! News on September 7 that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum "agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now." The unnamed insider continued, "They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship."

As for the model, she "is done with Scott for now." It was reported that she "wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."

Amelia and Scott broke up after he was exposed by Kourtney Kardashian's other ex Younes Bendjima. In late August, Younes shared a screenshot of his DM from Scott with a photo of Kourtney kissing her beau Travis Barker. Scott's message to Younes read, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes then replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."

Following the breakup, Scott unfollowed Amelia on Instagram since she allegedly refused to rekindle their romance. The former "Flip It Like Disick" star also unfollowed his baby mama Kourtney and her entire Kardashian-Jenner family.