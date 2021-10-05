'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

NBC TV

The new episode of the long-running singing competition on NBC also sees the rivalry between 'grandpa' Blake Shelton and 'granddaughter' Ariana Grande heating up.

Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" aired the fifth Blind Auditions in the Monday, October 4 episode. The new outing also saw the rivalry between "grandpa" Blake Shelton" and "granddaughter" Ariana Grande heating up as they, alongside John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, continued their search for the best singers for their respective teams.

Ryleigh Plank kicked off the night, singing Demi Lovato's "Anyone". Kelly hit her button first and no one followed before Ariana turned. Ryleigh decided to join Team Ariana. Later, Jershika Maple took the stage to sing New Edition's "Can You Stand the Rain". John and Kelly turned at the last minute. Jershika eventually chose to be on Team Kelly.

The next performer was Manny Keith, who opted to sing "Break My Heart" by Dua Lipa. Blake was the only who turned for Manny, so he automatically went to Team Blake. Austin Percario then took the stage to perform Niall Horan's "This Town". Unfortunately, no one turned for him.

Singing Corinne Bailey Rae's "Put Your Records On" was KJ Jennings. John and Blake hit their buttons, while the ladies sat out this one. KJ excitedly chose John over Blake. Later, viewers were offered of montages of performances by Sabrina Dias and Xavier Cornell. Sabrina went to Team John, while Xavier was chosen by Kelly.

Libianca then joined Team Ariana after showing off her skills by singing SZA's "Good Days". Following it up was Jared Brasher but none of the coaches turned for him. Sophia Bromberg later performed her rendition od "Heather" by Conan Gray which earned her turns from Kelly, John and Ariana. Sophia went with Ariana.

Wyatt Michael opted for "Mack the Knife" with Ariana and Kelly turning for him. Wyatt chose Kelly. As for Alexandra Stojack, she belted out "The Way I Am" but she failed to make any of the judges to turn for her. Rounding out the night was Brittanybree, who sang "Call Out My Name". John and Ariana turned immediately and Kelly followed their suit. Brittanybree eventually went to Team John.