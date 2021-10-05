 
 

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions
NBC
TV

The new episode of the long-running singing competition on NBC also sees the rivalry between 'grandpa' Blake Shelton and 'granddaughter' Ariana Grande heating up.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" aired the fifth Blind Auditions in the Monday, October 4 episode. The new outing also saw the rivalry between "grandpa" Blake Shelton" and "granddaughter" Ariana Grande heating up as they, alongside John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, continued their search for the best singers for their respective teams.

Ryleigh Plank kicked off the night, singing Demi Lovato's "Anyone". Kelly hit her button first and no one followed before Ariana turned. Ryleigh decided to join Team Ariana. Later, Jershika Maple took the stage to sing New Edition's "Can You Stand the Rain". John and Kelly turned at the last minute. Jershika eventually chose to be on Team Kelly.

The next performer was Manny Keith, who opted to sing "Break My Heart" by Dua Lipa. Blake was the only who turned for Manny, so he automatically went to Team Blake. Austin Percario then took the stage to perform Niall Horan's "This Town". Unfortunately, no one turned for him.

Singing Corinne Bailey Rae's "Put Your Records On" was KJ Jennings. John and Blake hit their buttons, while the ladies sat out this one. KJ excitedly chose John over Blake. Later, viewers were offered of montages of performances by Sabrina Dias and Xavier Cornell. Sabrina went to Team John, while Xavier was chosen by Kelly.

  See also...

Libianca then joined Team Ariana after showing off her skills by singing SZA's "Good Days". Following it up was Jared Brasher but none of the coaches turned for him. Sophia Bromberg later performed her rendition od "Heather" by Conan Gray which earned her turns from Kelly, John and Ariana. Sophia went with Ariana.

Wyatt Michael opted for "Mack the Knife" with Ariana and Kelly turning for him. Wyatt chose Kelly. As for Alexandra Stojack, she belted out "The Way I Am" but she failed to make any of the judges to turn for her. Rounding out the night was Brittanybree, who sang "Call Out My Name". John and Ariana turned immediately and Kelly followed their suit. Brittanybree eventually went to Team John.

You can share this post!

Gwyneth Paltrow Comes Up With 'DTF' Female Libido Booster

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split
Related Posts
'The Voice' Recap: The Fourth Blind Auditions Allows Coaches to Get More Singers for Their Teams

'The Voice' Recap: The Fourth Blind Auditions Allows Coaches to Get More Singers for Their Teams

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Show Off Their Skills as Blind Auditions Continue

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Show Off Their Skills as Blind Auditions Continue

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Report: 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton With Younger Musician to Match With Ariana Grande

Report: 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton With Younger Musician to Match With Ariana Grande

Most Read
Hiroyuki Sanada Brought In to Lead Cast of FX's 'Shogun' Series
TV

Hiroyuki Sanada Brought In to Lead Cast of FX's 'Shogun' Series

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' to Get Television Series Treatment

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' to Get Television Series Treatment

'Cruel Intentions' Revived for New TV Series

'Cruel Intentions' Revived for New TV Series

Steven Van Zandt Almost Landed Lead Role on 'The Sopranos'

Steven Van Zandt Almost Landed Lead Role on 'The Sopranos'

'RHOA' Season 14: WNBA Players May Join Cast, Possibility of NeNe Leakes' Return Is Unveiled

'RHOA' Season 14: WNBA Players May Join Cast, Possibility of NeNe Leakes' Return Is Unveiled

Greg Wise Delivers Emotional 'Strictly Come Dancing' Performance to Honor Late Sister

Greg Wise Delivers Emotional 'Strictly Come Dancing' Performance to Honor Late Sister

'The Simpsons' Makes Merry Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show With Special Episode

'The Simpsons' Makes Merry Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show With Special Episode

Damian Lewis Quits 'Billions' Following Wife's Death

Damian Lewis Quits 'Billions' Following Wife's Death

Chrissy Teigen's Mother to Show Off Cooking Skills With Food Network Special

Chrissy Teigen's Mother to Show Off Cooking Skills With Food Network Special

Katie Couric Banned From Promoting Her Tell-All Memoir on CBS After Dissing Its Former Boss

Katie Couric Banned From Promoting Her Tell-All Memoir on CBS After Dissing Its Former Boss

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Show Impressive Performances on 'Britney Night'

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Show Impressive Performances on 'Britney Night'

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

Milo Ventimiglia Expects Plenty of Tears During Final Episode Filming of 'This Is Us'

Milo Ventimiglia Expects Plenty of Tears During Final Episode Filming of 'This Is Us'