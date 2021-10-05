Boosie Badazz Afterparty Ends With Shooting That Leaves Man in Critical Condition

Instagram Celebrity

A 27-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times after a fight broke out at a Baltimore nightclub, which was hosting an afterparty with the Baton Rogue rapper.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) may need to avert the jinx that he has been bringing lately. After he was reportedly involved in an onstage altercation, a shooting broke out at an afterparty for which the rapper was billed to appear.

According to reports, the incident happened in the wee hours of Monday morning, October 4 at the Euphoria Nightclub, which was hosting a "Championship Sundays" party with Boosie. Law enforcement says a fight broke out inside the club and gunshots erupted around 1:38 A.M. local time. Police patrolling in the Canton Industrial Area heard gunshots and quickly discovered a vehicle with several bullet holes and a shattered window.

A 27-year-old man, believed to be related to the incident, soon checked in at a nearby hospital with several gunshot wounds. He is currently in critical condition after being shot multiple times in upper body and head. It is unclear, though, if he was a patron or a bystander.

It is also unclear what led to the fight and if anyone in Boosie's entourage was involved. Police are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (410) 396-2422.

The shooting happened just several days after a brawl erupted onstage during Boosie's performance in Atlanta. On Friday, October 1, the "Zoom" spitter took to the stage for the "Legendz of the Streetz Tour", but his set was cut short when an altercation broke out.

In footage obtained by TMZ, a man is seen exiting the DJ booth to confront another man onstage before all hell breaks loose. It was reported that Boosie and some of his associates eventually got involved in the brawl. They also allegedly damaged items that belonged to their production company and destroyed property owned by the arena.

Following the onstage brawl, the Baton Rogue native was cut from "Legendz of the Streetz Tour". Announcing his removal, he blasted the concert officials, "THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS ,READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL S**T OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS LOVE YALL."