 
 

Boosie Badazz Afterparty Ends With Shooting That Leaves Man in Critical Condition

Boosie Badazz Afterparty Ends With Shooting That Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Instagram
Celebrity

A 27-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times after a fight broke out at a Baltimore nightclub, which was hosting an afterparty with the Baton Rogue rapper.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) may need to avert the jinx that he has been bringing lately. After he was reportedly involved in an onstage altercation, a shooting broke out at an afterparty for which the rapper was billed to appear.

According to reports, the incident happened in the wee hours of Monday morning, October 4 at the Euphoria Nightclub, which was hosting a "Championship Sundays" party with Boosie. Law enforcement says a fight broke out inside the club and gunshots erupted around 1:38 A.M. local time. Police patrolling in the Canton Industrial Area heard gunshots and quickly discovered a vehicle with several bullet holes and a shattered window.

A 27-year-old man, believed to be related to the incident, soon checked in at a nearby hospital with several gunshot wounds. He is currently in critical condition after being shot multiple times in upper body and head. It is unclear, though, if he was a patron or a bystander.

  See also...

It is also unclear what led to the fight and if anyone in Boosie's entourage was involved. Police are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (410) 396-2422.

The shooting happened just several days after a brawl erupted onstage during Boosie's performance in Atlanta. On Friday, October 1, the "Zoom" spitter took to the stage for the "Legendz of the Streetz Tour", but his set was cut short when an altercation broke out.

In footage obtained by TMZ, a man is seen exiting the DJ booth to confront another man onstage before all hell breaks loose. It was reported that Boosie and some of his associates eventually got involved in the brawl. They also allegedly damaged items that belonged to their production company and destroyed property owned by the arena.

Following the onstage brawl, the Baton Rogue native was cut from "Legendz of the Streetz Tour". Announcing his removal, he blasted the concert officials, "THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS ,READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL S**T OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS LOVE YALL."

You can share this post!

Lady GaGa 'Forever Grateful' Tony Bennett Remembered Her Name at Final Concert Together

Mick Jagger Feels 'Really Good' Over Decision to Keep Touring After Charlie Watts' Death
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Cut From 'Legendz of the Streetz Tour' Following Onstage Fight

Boosie Badazz Cut From 'Legendz of the Streetz Tour' Following Onstage Fight

Boosie Badazz Thanks Bill Cosby for Promoting His New Film

Boosie Badazz Thanks Bill Cosby for Promoting His New Film

Boosie Badazz's Instagram Page Taken Down After He Pleads With Drake to Promote His New Film

Boosie Badazz's Instagram Page Taken Down After He Pleads With Drake to Promote His New Film

Boosie Badazz Claims Son's Pregnant GF Tries to Trap Him With Twin Babies for Money

Boosie Badazz Claims Son's Pregnant GF Tries to Trap Him With Twin Babies for Money

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor