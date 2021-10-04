 
 

Boosie Badazz Cut From 'Legendz of the Streetz Tour' Following Onstage Fight

The 'Wipe Me Down' spitter finds himself being removed from the Greensboro and Baltimore tours after he was allegedly involved in an altercation during his set at Atlanta's show.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) can no longer perform at upcoming shows of the "Legendz of the Streetz Tour". After a brawl erupted onstage during his performance in Atlanta, the "Betrayed" rapper got cut from the tour dates.

On Saturday, October 2, the 38-year-old informed his fans on Twitter that he will not perform in Greensboro, North Carolina. "Greensboro, I'm on the way," he stated in a video. "Sayin' they ain't lettin' me perform on the tour tonight. But, I'm at the afterparty. Yeah, b***h, we still gettin' it."

Later on Sunday, he assured his followers that he will show up in Baltimore. "Might not let me perform in Baltimore, either," he said in another clip. "But Ima be in Baltimore. You got me f**ked up if you think I ain't in Baltimore. I mean that. I'm in them bricks. You best believe that."

Unfortunately, the "Wipe Me Down" spitter shared disappointing news to his fans hours later, saying that he has been cut from the tour. He shared a picture of an announcement at the Royal Farms Arena that read, "Boosie Badazz has been removed from the 'Legendz Of The Streetz Tour'. If you would like to request a refund to this evening's concert tour, refunds must be obtained prior to entering the venue at point of the purchase!"

Alongside the snap, Boosie blasted the concert officials. He argued, "THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS ,READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL S**T OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS LOVE YALL."

The "Legendz of the Streetz Tour", which also features Fabolous, Jeezy (Young Jeezy), Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and more, kicked off on October 1 at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. However, Boosie's set was cut abruptly when there's an altercation onstage during his performance.

It was reported that Boosie and some of his associates eventually got involved in the brawl. They also allegedly damaged items that belonged to their production company and destroyed property owned by the arena.

