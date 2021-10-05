 
 

Mick Jagger Feels 'Really Good' Over Decision to Keep Touring After Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones frontman admits in new interview that he and badnmates, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, almost bowed to the pressure of pulling the 'No Filter' tour following the loss.

  Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mick Jagger is glad he and his The Rolling Stones bandmates pressed on with their touring plans following the death of Charlie Watts after confessing he considered pulling the trek.

The rocker admits that he, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood almost bowed to the pressure of some fans, who felt they should have pulled the "No Filter" tour following the drummer's death in August.

"Some people said, 'Oh, Charlie died, and you should have not done the tour - and stopped,' " Mick told Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe. "And other people would think, 'The thing about the Rolling Stones throughout their career has been their resilience in the face of adversity.' "

"We've had ups and downs, mostly ups, to be honest - but we've had adversity. And this was probably one of the most difficult ones."

Watts had already pulled out of the band's North American tour due to poor health and the Stones had replaced him with Steve Jordan.

After Charlie's death, Jagger revealed he, Keith and Ronnie felt they should "just carry on" and honor the dates that had been postponed from 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After doing the first couple of shows, I feel really good about it," Mick adds. "I'm glad we're doing it. I know Charlie wanted us to do it, and I think the audience wanted us to do it. They seem to. And of course it's different - and of course in some ways it's kinda sad... but you just go out there and rock out, and you feel better. And it's very cathartic. So I think it's really good."

Jagger also recalled Watts' final studio sessions with the band and admits it will be a challenge recording new material without the drummer.

"It's going to be very difficult...," the singer said. "It's such a long time that you work with someone like that, and you get to know someone so well and their quirks and their idiosyncrasies, and they know yours. And there's a language in communication with musicians... After all this length of time, you have this ease of communication, so to speak... I miss that so much."

