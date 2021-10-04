Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Instagram Celebrity

Upon learning his 21-year-old daughter's sexual assault ordeal, the 'Hell's Kitchen' star says that there are so many 'little idiots' out there who want to take advantage of his girls.

AceShowbiz - Gordon Ramsay has opened up about his daughter Holly Anna Ramsay's recent condition after she became a victim of sexual assault twice. In a new interview, the celebrity chef said that his daughter is now in a good place and praised her for overcoming the trauma.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's You Magazine, the 54-year-old chef said, "Holly has had a very difficult time. Now she is in an amazing position and she has dealt with those issues." The "Hell's Kitchen" star further elaborated, "The pandemic, from a dad's point of view, was perfect timing because we got to spend quality time together."

"We got to understand what she's gone through, she's absolutely fine now, there was a healing process," Gordon continued. The dad-of-five added that he's particularly protective when it comes to his three daughters and potential boyfriends. "Yeah, it's very hard because there are so many little idiots out there that want to take advantage of our girls," he reasoned.

Holly first divulged about her traumatic experience in August on her podcast "21 & Over". In one episode, the 21-year-old told her listeners, "I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it but by the second half of the first year I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening."

"I was going out a lot, missing class because I'd been out, I wasn't enjoying myself at all, I was struggling a lot," Holly shared. She added, "The PTSD was a result of two sexual assaults when I was 18. I didn't tell anyone about it until a year afterwards, I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind."

Following the ordeal, Holly left university after her first year and was admitted to the Nightingale Hospital in London, where she was later diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. Since going through the traumatic experience, Holly said her family has been "amazing."

Holly also admitted that she has become closer to her loved ones after she publicly spoke out about the incident. She then stated that her siblings and famous parents always give her "the greatest unconditional support."