Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

The former star of 'The Cosby Show' is officially taken off the market as the actress has exchanged wedding vows with beau Brad James in a lavish ceremony.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "The Cosby Show" child star Keshia Knight Pulliam is married.

The actress exchanged vows with "For Better or Worse" actor Brad James at their home in Atlanta, Georgia last month (Sep21), and the 42-year-old "House of Payne" star announced the news on Saturday (02Oct21).

"Last week my life forever changed... I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!" Keshia wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos from her big day.

"It wasn't the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy... Absolutely perfect!! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey."

She added, "Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest 'present' that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love."

Keshia and Brad met and fell in love while shooting TV movie "Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta" in 2019. They announced their engagement in December 2020.

The marriage is the actress' second - she was previously wed to Ed Hartwell, the father of her five-year-old daughter, Ella.

Brad James also posted similar photos and gushed over his new wife following the nuptials, "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step...I'm grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I'm a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more... I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary."

