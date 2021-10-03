Daniel Craig Will Placed Next to Roger Moore on Hollywood Walk of Fame

WENN Celebrity

The 'No Time to Die' actor is scheduled to be honored with a Walk of Fame star in Hollywood and his plaquette will be placed next to that of his 007 predecessor.

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig is to be honoured with the 2,704th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The departing James Bond star will be feted by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce bosses on Monday (06Oct21), just before the release of his 007 swansong, "No Time to Die", in America.

The star will be placed on Hollywood Boulevard, next to his 007 predecessor, Sir Roger Moore.

Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, says, "We are thrilled to place his Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor, who also portrayed James Bond. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard!"

Craig is currently promoting his final 007 movie, which is already breaking box office records around the world and winning rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and Craig's "No Time to Die" co-star Rami Malek, will be part of the celebrations as the actor unveils his star.

Daniel Craig has also been named an honorary Commander by the British Royal Navy - the same rank held by his onscreen character James Bond.

Following "No Time to Die", the actor will star in "Knives Out 2". He is also set to reunite with Barbara Broccoli for a production of William Shakespeare's tragic king Macbeth on Broadway.

Meanwhile, candidates for his replacement in the 007 franchise won't be discussed until 2020