 
 

Daniel Craig Will Placed Next to Roger Moore on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig Will Placed Next to Roger Moore on Hollywood Walk of Fame
WENN
Celebrity

The 'No Time to Die' actor is scheduled to be honored with a Walk of Fame star in Hollywood and his plaquette will be placed next to that of his 007 predecessor.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig is to be honoured with the 2,704th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The departing James Bond star will be feted by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce bosses on Monday (06Oct21), just before the release of his 007 swansong, "No Time to Die", in America.

The star will be placed on Hollywood Boulevard, next to his 007 predecessor, Sir Roger Moore.

Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, says, "We are thrilled to place his Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor, who also portrayed James Bond. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard!"

  See also...

Craig is currently promoting his final 007 movie, which is already breaking box office records around the world and winning rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and Craig's "No Time to Die" co-star Rami Malek, will be part of the celebrations as the actor unveils his star.

Daniel Craig has also been named an honorary Commander by the British Royal Navy - the same rank held by his onscreen character James Bond.

Following "No Time to Die", the actor will star in "Knives Out 2". He is also set to reunite with Barbara Broccoli for a production of William Shakespeare's tragic king Macbeth on Broadway.

Meanwhile, candidates for his replacement in the 007 franchise won't be discussed until 2020

You can share this post!

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew
Related Posts
Daniel Craig Returning to Broadway for 'Macbeth' After Leaving James Bond Franchise

Daniel Craig Returning to Broadway for 'Macbeth' After Leaving James Bond Franchise

Daniel Craig Named Honorary Commander by British Royal Navy

Daniel Craig Named Honorary Commander by British Royal Navy

Daniel Craig Explains Why He's Not Keen to Have Female James Bond Successor

Daniel Craig Explains Why He's Not Keen to Have Female James Bond Successor

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Most Read
Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly
Celebrity

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Kylie Jenner Blasted by Disappointed Buyers for Using 'Paper-Thin' Material for Her Swimsuits

Kylie Jenner Blasted by Disappointed Buyers for Using 'Paper-Thin' Material for Her Swimsuits