Shakira Trolled After Claiming Wild Boars Stole Her Purse
Seemingly not believing the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer's story about her scary encounter with wild animals, Twitter users take to the platform to share their hilarious reactions.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Twitter has had a wild day after learning of Shakira's claims that her purse was stolen by wild boars. Seemingly not believing the Colombian singer's story of her scary encounter wild the wild animals in a park in Barcelona, social media users have shared their hilarious reactions.

One person imagined what the wild boars would do with Shakira's money, "The wild boars that stole shakira's purse spending her money on make up." Another imagined, "The Wild Boars going shopping after attacking Shakira and taking the purse."

"Damn, Shakira got her purse stolen by Bebop in Barcelona! Where was TMNT when you need them???" a third joked. Someone alleged the wife of Gerard Pique, "Sis trying to get out of that back taxes issue." Another accused her of lying as writing, "Hips don't lie... but Shakira did.... boiiiiiiii."

Shakira took to Instagram Story to open up about the encounter, revealing she and her eight-year-old son, Milan, were walking in a park in Barcelona, Spain when the beasts charged at her and stole her bag, which she later recovered.

"Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," she said. "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."

The "Underneath Your Clothes" songstress went on to show her destroyed bag, which appeared to be coated with mud. She then turned to her son to support her story, "Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

Boars are becoming a huge problem in Barcelona, with police receiving calls about them attacking dogs and running into cars in recent years.

