 
 

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Adult website Stripchat promises the Brooklyn Nets star a 'VIP access for life with an ultimate subscription' if he gets just one dose of a COVID vaccine.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kyrie Irving has received a tempting offer because of his COVID-19 vaccination stance. The NBA star, who reportedly has not gotten his jab yet, is offered a lucrative deal by an adult site in an attempt to change his mind about the vaccine.

Adult website and social network Stripchat offers the Brooklyn Nets player a lifetime VIP subscription for free if he gets just one dose of a COVID vaccine. In a statement released on Thursday, September 30, the company said, "We just saw the headline news that it's possible you will be losing out on $400k per home game if you do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It would be such a shame to lose tens of millions of dollars and it would disappoint all NBA fans who love to watch you play."

"We know that the scientific community and NBA have been unable to offer you everything you want to get this vaccine, but we think we might just have the thing to influence you," it claimed. "If you get the first COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) before the start of the regular NBA season, we will grant you Stripchat VIP access for life with an ultimate subscription to serve every need you could possibly have."

  See also...

As for the benefits that the subscription has to offer, the statement went on to detail, "With this subscription, you will be able to anonymously spy on shows or private message any model with no limits. We'll also provide you with one private show with any model of your choice. Take some time to consider our offer. We look forward to hearing back and watching you play this season!"

Kyrie is among a few NBA stars who have come out against the vaccine. Other players who haven't got vaccinated include Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and Jonathan Isaac. The league recently announced that unvaccinated players won't be paid if they miss games as several cities issued a mandate that requires eligible people to be vaccinated for entry to public places.

Weighing on Kyrie's COVID vaccination stance, Shaquille O'Neal recently slammed the 29-year-old athlete. "I would go upstairs and say, 'Get him up out of here,' " he said on CBS Sports Radio's "Tiki and Tierney". Suggesting the Brooklyn Nets to cut ties with Kyrie, the NBA legend continued, "We can win with a two-punch and a great shooter and some rebounders like we got. Get his a** up out of here. Whoever owns the Nets, get his a** up out of here."

