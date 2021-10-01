 
 

Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Strolling in Park With One of Her Sons

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker opens up about her scary encounter with wild animals while enjoying a walk in a park in Barcelona, Spain with her eight-year-old kid.

AceShowbiz - Shakira is recovering after a scary wild boar attack.

The singer and her eight-year-old son, Milan, while walking in a park in Barcelona, Spain when the beasts charged at her and stole her bag.

The "Hips Don't Lie" star has opened up about the encounter on her Instagram Story, revealing the boars ran into the woods with her bag, which she later recovered.

"Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," she said. "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."

"Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

Boars are becoming a huge problem in Barcelona, with police receiving calls about them attacking dogs and running into cars in recent years.

Last year during lockdown, Shakira who shares two boys with beau Gerard Pique opened on her frustrations as she was cooped up indoor with her kids.

"Knowing the difficult situation of parents with small children in this difficult period of quarantine," she wrote to her online followers as she "empathised with those that don't have an outside space or balcony so their children can breathe fresh air."

"If going out to walk dogs is allowed or adults can go out for shopping trips, a solution needs to be found that grants children who need sun and fresh air for their mental and physical health that same right," she explained. "I would urge the government to consider a policy that permits a responsible adult to take a child out for a walk, although it is subject to the restrictions decided by experts and always respecting social distancing."

"Children are becoming the real champions of this social drama and we should think about their wellbeing," she added.

