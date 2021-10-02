 
 

Issa Rae 'Respectfully' Begs Beyonce and Rihanna to Not Overshadow Final Season of 'Insecure'

Issa Rae 'Respectfully' Begs Beyonce and Rihanna to Not Overshadow Final Season of 'Insecure'
The 36-year-old actress sends her public plea to the two hitmakers on the same day she releases the trailer of the HBO comedy series final season, which she co-created.

AceShowbiz - Issa Rae has a special request for Beyonce Knowles and Rihanna. When releasing a trailer of the "Insecure" final season, the show co-creator "respectfully" pleaded with the two hitmakers to not release anything during her "me season."

The actress made her plea through a video shared on her Instagram Story. "Wow, I don't know what to say, it's feeling like me season right now," she first said with a smile. "I feel so bad for anybody that doesn't f**k with me. Um, mute me, block me, whatever you need to do because it's a 'me' season right now."

"It's my time," the 36-year-old continued. "Also, Beyonce and Rihanna, please don't release anything during this time. Can you please just let me have this? You guys get all the attention, and rightfully so, and I would just like to respectfully ask you [to not release anything]."

Issa dropped the trailer of "Insecure" final season on Wednesday, September 29. "Can't believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I'll ever share," she wrote on Twitter. "See you October 24th!"

From the trailer, fans can see some of their favorite actors/actress reprising their roles. They include Yvonne Orji (Molly), Jay Ellis (Lawrence), Amanda Seales (Tiffany), Courtney Taylor (Sequoia), Natasha Rothwell (Kelli) and Kendrick Sampson (Nathan).

Joining the fifth season of the HBO show is Keke Palmer. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old revealed that she has landed a role on the series after she tweeted about wanting to be part of it back in September 2020. Sharing a screenshot of her past tweet, she wrote, "Careful what you wish for. Lololololol…."

"Genuinely so thankful to @issarae!" the "Hustlers" star further noted. "I always shoot my work shots(cause I loves to werk), what's the worst that can happen? Present your skill, you never know how it can be of service."

In her original tweet, Keke penned, "Hey @IssaRae there's been a mixup. I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everybody thinks I'm going to be on it." She added, "We can't let them down, put me in to beat Condola's a** real quick."

Season 5 of "Insecure" premieres on Sunday, October 24 on HBO.

