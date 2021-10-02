Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Fear Factor' host thinks it's very unlikely that the president would get his jab in front of live audience because of the risk that the vaccine may carry.

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan has once again come up with a wild thought related to COVID-19. After suggesting youngsters not to get their jabs, the comedian has accused President Joe Biden of faking getting his COVID vaccine booster shot for PR stunt.

The UFC color commentator weighed in on this during the latest episode of his podcast. He thinks it's very unlikely that the president would get his jab on live TV because of the risk that the vaccine may carry.

"I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television," Rogan said. "What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he like gets it and faints?" He added, "Like, because people have had very bad reactions like in the moment for whatever reason."

His guest, former CIA agent Mike Beaker, agreed with him as saying, "When I watched it on TV... all I could think of, was this was performance art. So the next stop of performance art would be like not giving him the booster but just giving him a shot."

"So, I agree because every other step of the way with any president," Beaker went on arguing, "they're so careful...about the messaging, the optics, the security issues related to it. It would be not unheard of, let's put it that way."

After raising issue with Biden vaccine booster shot, Rogan faced backlash from social media users who accused him of using his huge platform to spread vaccine disinformation to his audience. "What's fake us your tough guy stance & steroid muscles ! Why on earth would get do that ? He's not a big fat liar like trump ? Fear must be a factor for you," one person slammed the podcast host.

Another slammed him, "Well Joe's been telling everyone he's not vaccinated while he's out here rocking Pfizer's antibodies so add both to the list of 'reasons the world would be better if he had died in a Fear Factor accident.' "

A third suggested that Rogan made the controversial comments just for clout, "He doesn't believe that. He just wants listeners." A fourth commented, "And I care what this human stain thinks?" Another told him, "eat some more horse medicine, dummy," referring to his choice to take controversial drug Ivermectin when he had COVID.

"Joe Rogan is stupid," someone bluntly remarked. Another chimed in, "Can he shut the f**k up about covid? I'm not taking advice about COVID from anyone foolhardy enough to get the disease themselves."

Biden received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, September 27 at the White House. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Let me be clear, boosters are important. The most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated." He further urged, "We need to get folks vaccinated. Please, please do the right thing. Please get the shot. It can save your life and the lives of those around you."

On Twitter, he also assured that the COVID vaccine booster shot is safe. "Today I got my COVID-19 booster shot-and just like my first and second dose, it was safe and easy," so he stated. "Get vaccinated. Together, can we save lives and beat this virus."