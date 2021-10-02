 
 

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

The 'Blame It on You' crooner, meanwhile, is unapologetic after his wife Brittany Kerr came under fire for sharing photos of her family, including their two kids, wearing anti-Biden T-shirts.

AceShowbiz - Alyssa Milano is not impressed by Jason Aldean's political correctness. The actress has slammed the country music star for using his kids to voice his political opinion and his disapproval of President Joe Biden.

The "Melrose Place" alum recently caught wind of a headline that read, "Country star Jason Aldean used to keep his politics private. Now his toddlers are on Instagram wearing anti-Biden T-shirts." Calling out the "Night Train" singer for the way he expressed his freedom of speech, she wrote in the caption, "No comment needed."

Agreeing with Alyssa, Surinamese-American actress, model and singer Conchita Leeflang stressed, "And they use their kids l. Cowards!!!" Some others, however, think that Jason is no different than Alyssa, who has also voiced out her political views.

"How is he any different than you constantly mentioning your political views?" one person asked. Another argued, "He's entitled to his opinions as are you. Why do we have to make people who don't agree with us the enemy?" Someone else remarked, "If you can share your views on politics, why can't he?"

Meanwhile, Jason has defended himself after his wife Brittany Kerr came under fire for sharing pictures of her family, including her two kids with the country star, wearing anti-Biden shirts. One photo showed the "American Idol" alum sporting "Anti Biden Social Club" tee while leaning on her husband. Another image featured her two kids, Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2, wearing shirts that read "Hidin' from Biden."

"I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country," Jason posted on his own Instagram account on Friday along with a picture of him standing with The Star-Spangled Banner in the background. "This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way. #unapologetic 🇺🇸 #phoenixwasfire."

