 
 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Invite Monks as They Pray for Late Son in Buddhist Memorial Service

The 'Chrissy's Court' star and the 'All of Me' hitmaker are joined by their two little kids as they hold a solemn private memorial ceremony for their late son Jack in their house.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend offered fans a glimpse inside a touching memorial ceremony honouring their late son Jack.

The model tragically lost Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy last year (20) and, in a post on Instagram, the star looked towards "closure" as she honoured the couple's third child.

"Took me a year but finally honoured his little spirit with some blessings today," she penned. "Hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now ... thank you guys for the kind words. It's a process. Xx."

In the snaps, the "Chrissy's Court" star is seen alongside "All of Me" hitmaker John, their kids Luna, five, and Miles, three, and her mother Vilailuck Teigen.

They were dressed in all-black outfits and stood by a table with plants and flowers.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Chrissy shared a clip as she prepared for the ceremony with Luna - days after she shared an emotional snap from the hospital room following her heartbreak.

Alongside the post, shared on Tuesday (28Sep21) - which was National Son Day in the U.S. - she penned, "And to the son we almost had. A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to."

"I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

