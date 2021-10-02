 
 

Lil Nas X Hints at Possible Reconciliation with Backing Dancer Ex
The 'Industry Baby' hitmaker claims he is 'still very much in love' with his former boyfriend Yai Ariza and says they 'may date again' after opening up about their split.

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is "still very much in love" with ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza.

Back in August (21), the "Industry Baby" hitmaker hinted that he saw the relationship going the distance, as he said, "I've found someone special now. I think this is the one... I can't explain it - it's just a feeling."

However, things didn't go according to plan for the rapper, who released his debut album "Montero" last month (Sep21), and he has confirmed he's single and in no rush to find a new relationship.

"We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," he told SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA hosts Tony Fly and Symon. "You know, we may date again I'm sure."

In the video for his single "That's What I Want", Nas and Yai got very steamy in a locker room, however he didn't confirm their real-life romance until now.

"I love him, he is amazing," continued the hitmaker. "I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now."

Calling Yai "the best person I have ever dated," he added, "I am still very much in love, I'm like trying to manage… If it's meant (to be), it will happen in the future, life is long."

While it's not his first relationship, it's "the first daytime date he'd done in a minute." When asked when he had his first boyfriend, the "Sun Goes Down" singer previously said he was "maybe 18 or 19." He remembered, "It was very late, like, in college. I don't even know if you can say 'boyfriend' if it's very much a 'nobody knows about it, down low,' situation."

While his dating life had "to a certain extent" inspired his song, Lil Nas X admitted he hadn't written any about his current relationship. "That sounds like a great song to write, but I haven't written it yet," he shared. "I've definitely written about him, but not the basics of starting a relationship with a guy for the first time or anything like that."

