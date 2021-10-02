 
 

Demi Lovato No Longer Sure About Having Kids

Demi Lovato No Longer Sure About Having Kids
Instagram/Angelo Kritikos
Celebrity

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker plans to just 'go with the flow' as the singer admits to changing their mind about desire to settle down and start a family.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato "doesn't know" if they want children anymore.

The singer - who came out as non-binary earlier this year (21) - previously shared their desire to start a family. But although they still have "maternal instincts," they plan to just "go with the flow" when it comes to personal matters.

Asked about the possibility of starting a family on "Today", Demi said, "I don't know. I used to really want that, and then, as I'm approaching my 30s without children, it's pretty nice. I have maternal instincts, I love my animals, and I used to really think that one day I would love to be a parent."

"I just don't know because I'm going with the flow, and if life presents itself with a child in the future, then it does and we'll take it. We'll see what happens."

  See also...

When it comes to finding a partner, the "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker won't hold back from "sharing (their) love" with anyone.

"I'm very fluid, so I date men and women," they said. "But I identify as pansexual, which is I'm attracted to human beings, and it doesn't matter what you identify as. If you're non-binary as well, if you are a straight man or if you're fluid as well, I don't hold myself back from sharing my love with anybody.”

After battling addictions and an eating disorder in the past, Demi is "pretty happy" and content with life at the moment.

"I would say I'm pretty happy," they added. "I think that happiness is not a constant state of being. I think that I'm very content, and I have moments of happiness and moments of bliss and joy that are so fulfilling."

"I woke up this morning, meditated and then listen to some music that I love, and it put me in a great mood. I think that someone that is very content in their life starts their day off that way."

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Invite Monks as They Pray for Late Son in Buddhist Memorial Service

Rapper Nines Sentenced to 2 Years in Jail After Pleading Guilty to Drugs and Money Laundering
Related Posts
Demi Lovato Opens Up on 'Mind-Blowing Encounter' With Alien

Demi Lovato Opens Up on 'Mind-Blowing Encounter' With Alien

Demi Lovato Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DMs and Asked Her Out on Date

Demi Lovato Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DMs and Asked Her Out on Date

Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander Among Winners at 2021 British LGBT Awards

Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander Among Winners at 2021 British LGBT Awards

Demi Lovato Smokes Weed on Instagram After Announcing They're 'California Sober'

Demi Lovato Smokes Weed on Instagram After Announcing They're 'California Sober'

Most Read
Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly
Celebrity

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell