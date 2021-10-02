Demi Lovato No Longer Sure About Having Kids

Instagram/Angelo Kritikos Celebrity

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker plans to just 'go with the flow' as the singer admits to changing their mind about desire to settle down and start a family.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato "doesn't know" if they want children anymore.

The singer - who came out as non-binary earlier this year (21) - previously shared their desire to start a family. But although they still have "maternal instincts," they plan to just "go with the flow" when it comes to personal matters.

Asked about the possibility of starting a family on "Today", Demi said, "I don't know. I used to really want that, and then, as I'm approaching my 30s without children, it's pretty nice. I have maternal instincts, I love my animals, and I used to really think that one day I would love to be a parent."

"I just don't know because I'm going with the flow, and if life presents itself with a child in the future, then it does and we'll take it. We'll see what happens."

When it comes to finding a partner, the "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker won't hold back from "sharing (their) love" with anyone.

"I'm very fluid, so I date men and women," they said. "But I identify as pansexual, which is I'm attracted to human beings, and it doesn't matter what you identify as. If you're non-binary as well, if you are a straight man or if you're fluid as well, I don't hold myself back from sharing my love with anybody.”

After battling addictions and an eating disorder in the past, Demi is "pretty happy" and content with life at the moment.

"I would say I'm pretty happy," they added. "I think that happiness is not a constant state of being. I think that I'm very content, and I have moments of happiness and moments of bliss and joy that are so fulfilling."

"I woke up this morning, meditated and then listen to some music that I love, and it put me in a great mood. I think that someone that is very content in their life starts their day off that way."