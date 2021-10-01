 
 

FBI Investigating Brian Laundrie's New Phone Following Gabby Petito's Death

FBI Investigating Brian Laundrie's New Phone Following Gabby Petito's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The phone was bought sometime after the fiance of the slain YouTuber returned home without her following their cross-country road trip, though the exact date of purchase is currently unknown.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - FBI is now investigating a phone which reportedly was obtained by Brian Laundrie upon his return to his parents' home in North Port, Florida. The phone is currently in the possession of the FBI in order to get more clue about Brian's whereabouts.

WFLA reported that the phone was purchased by Brian's family, according to the family's attorney, Steve Bertolino. Meanwhile, WESH states that the fiance of slain YouTuber Gabrielle Petito a.k.a. Gabby Petito opened an AT&T account for the phone in his name.

"To my knowledge, they did purchase a new phone and it's the same phone that Brian left home and which the FBI is in possession of," Steve revealed to NewsNationNow. The phone was bought sometime after he returned home without Gabby on September 1 following their cross-country road trip, though the exact date of purchase is currently unknown.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter has been working hard to locate Brian, who is name as person of interest in Gabby's disappearance. The reality TV star recently revealed that he was joined by K-9 teams as he continues the search on a remote island. "Dog & team are still searching an island near Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, FL. K-9 teams have been brought in to assist. The search will continue into the evening," a tweet on his Twitter page read.

In another tweet, he added, "Earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching. Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed."

Dog also shared a video in which he shared, "We're here at the island. This would be and could be the perfect spot for him to hide. Not too many people out here but there's a lot of environmental things that we're going to fight. So here we go. The search now is really on. The search has just begun."

Gabby was found dead on Septembed 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming after she was reported missing by her parents on September 11. Officials determined that the 22-year-old travel blogger's death was a homicide.

You can share this post!

Katherine Heigl Suggests Fans Be Organ Donors When Honoring Late Brother on His Death Anniversary
Related Posts
Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

Federal Arrest Warrant Issued for Brian Laundrie After Gabby Petito Was Confirmed Dead

Federal Arrest Warrant Issued for Brian Laundrie After Gabby Petito Was Confirmed Dead

Witness Recalls Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Fight at Restaurant Days Before Disappearance

Witness Recalls Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Fight at Restaurant Days Before Disappearance

Most Read
Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart
Celebrity

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Mama June Photographed With Her Rumored New Boyfriend Jordan McCollum

Mama June Photographed With Her Rumored New Boyfriend Jordan McCollum

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Guilty Verdict: 'My Heart Is in Two Places'

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Guilty Verdict: 'My Heart Is in Two Places'