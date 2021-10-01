FBI Investigating Brian Laundrie's New Phone Following Gabby Petito's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The phone was bought sometime after the fiance of the slain YouTuber returned home without her following their cross-country road trip, though the exact date of purchase is currently unknown.

AceShowbiz - FBI is now investigating a phone which reportedly was obtained by Brian Laundrie upon his return to his parents' home in North Port, Florida. The phone is currently in the possession of the FBI in order to get more clue about Brian's whereabouts.

WFLA reported that the phone was purchased by Brian's family, according to the family's attorney, Steve Bertolino. Meanwhile, WESH states that the fiance of slain YouTuber Gabrielle Petito a.k.a. Gabby Petito opened an AT&T account for the phone in his name.

"To my knowledge, they did purchase a new phone and it's the same phone that Brian left home and which the FBI is in possession of," Steve revealed to NewsNationNow. The phone was bought sometime after he returned home without Gabby on September 1 following their cross-country road trip, though the exact date of purchase is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter has been working hard to locate Brian, who is name as person of interest in Gabby's disappearance. The reality TV star recently revealed that he was joined by K-9 teams as he continues the search on a remote island. "Dog & team are still searching an island near Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, FL. K-9 teams have been brought in to assist. The search will continue into the evening," a tweet on his Twitter page read.

In another tweet, he added, "Earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching. Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed."

Dog also shared a video in which he shared, "We're here at the island. This would be and could be the perfect spot for him to hide. Not too many people out here but there's a lot of environmental things that we're going to fight. So here we go. The search now is really on. The search has just begun."

Gabby was found dead on Septembed 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming after she was reported missing by her parents on September 11. Officials determined that the 22-year-old travel blogger's death was a homicide.