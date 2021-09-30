 
 

Dog the Bounty Hunter Works With K-9 Teams as He Searches for Brian Laundrie on Remote Island

Dog the Bounty Hunter Works With K-9 Teams as He Searches for Brian Laundrie on Remote Island
The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star claims he's close to capturing Gabby Petito's fiance, who is wanted by police for debit card fraud following the YouTube star's death.

AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has probably gotten very helpful assistance in his search for Brian Laundrie. Giving an update on the hunt for Gabby Petito's fiance, the reality TV star revealed that he has been joined by K-9 teams as he continues the search on a remote island.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has been taking to his Twitter page to share details of their mission. One tweet posted on Wednesday, September 29 read, "Dog & team are still searching an island near Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, FL. K-9 teams have been brought in to assist. The search will continue into the evening."

In another tweet posted earlier that day, he wrote, "Earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching. Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed."

He also posted a video in which he said, "We're here at the island. This would be and could be the perfect spot for him to hide. Not too many people out here but there's a lot of environmental things that we're going to fight." He went on declaring, "So here we go. The search now is really on. The search has just begun."

Speaking with Fox News, who filmed Dog and his crew as they were searching for the trails possibly left behind by Brian, the "Dog's Most Wanted" star was optimist that they would find him. "This has been a very different search," he said. "America is along for the journey with us and I'm ready to do more!"

Dog was on Florida's Marco Island on Tuesday and was setting up a home base in the Sunshine State from which to launch his search for Brian. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Dog believes Brian is alive and he is close to capturing him. Based on information he obtained, it's believed that the 37-year-old man was moving around as of 10 P.M. on Tuesday.

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Beth Chapman to Get Special Tribute on A and E

