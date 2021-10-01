Lorde Sparks Engagement Rumors With BF Justin Warren After Flaunting Diamond Ring

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lorde may have taken her relationship with Justin Warren to the next level. The "Royal" hitmaker sparked rumors that she's engaged with her boyfriend after she's spotted wearing a diamond ring at the 2021 Variety's Power of Women.

When attending the Los Angeles event on Thursday, September 30, the 24-year-old was spotted flaunting the shiny band on that finger. For her outfit, she opted to go with a purple silk dress that featured a mushroom print.

The rumors emerged more than a month after Lorde, real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, was photographed packing on some PDAs with Justin. When enjoying a date night in West Hollywood in late August, the duo was seen embracing each other in a parking lot.

Earlier that day, the New Zealand singer/songwriter and her 41-year-old beau were captured having meals with some pals. A picture surfacing online saw the group laughing together during their conversation.

Lorde and Justin were first linked romantically in 2016. At that time, they were spotted enjoying a beach date. Justin, however, previously denied that he's dating the "Solar Power" artist. "Ella and I have worked together for years and we're good friends," the music executive told the New Zealand Herald. "Any rumors of us being 'a pair' are ridiculous."

Before being an item with Justin, Lorde was rumored to be dating Jack Antanoff in 2018. The two, however, shut down the speculations. Lorde additionally told The New York Times in August that the dating rumors between her and Jack were "retro" and "sexist."

In the interview, Lorde also got candid about how she feels to be grouped into a collective of Jack's collaborators that many jokingly refer to as his "stable." She said, "I haven't made a Jack Antonoff record… I've made a Lorde record and he's helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement… Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting."