Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara has a sexy way to celebrate National Coffee Day. On Thursday, September 30, the 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a steamy picture of her posing naked.

In the said pic, the former "Modern Family" star lied down naked underneath a pile of coffee beans from her homeland of Colombia. Covering her modesty, Sofia strategically placed coffee beans over her breast and private areas.

Gushing over the coffee beans from the country, Sofia penned in the caption, "Happy #nationalcoffee day All Colombian cafe."

Fans were loving the snap as one wrote in the comment section, "How is it to wake up every day and be Sofia Vergara?" Someone else, meanwhile, believed that people would focus on everything but the coffee, saying, "Ain't nobody looking at that damn coffee."

Another fan joked, "I want the coffee beans you're laying on!" a fan joked. Another comment read, "teach me your ways please ma'am."

Recently, Sofia got candid about surviving thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. During her appearance at the 2021 "Stand Up to Cancer" telecast in August, Sofia shared that instead of panicking, she tried to educate herself about the disease. "I read every book and found out everything I could about it," she said.

"I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we're better together," she continued. She also noted that she felt "fortunate" to have caught the cancer early and to receive support from her doctors and "most importantly" her family.

Back in 2011, the TV star explained why she decided to keep it a secret until she was sure that she's cancer-free. "I didn't want publicity because of that," the actress said. "Having cancer is not fun. You don't want to deal with anything else while you're going through it."