 
 

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic
Instagram
Celebrity

In the said photo that she shares on her Instagram account, the former 'Modern Family' star can be seen lying down naked underneath a pile of coffee beans from her homeland of Colombia.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara has a sexy way to celebrate National Coffee Day. On Thursday, September 30, the 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a steamy picture of her posing naked.

In the said pic, the former "Modern Family" star lied down naked underneath a pile of coffee beans from her homeland of Colombia. Covering her modesty, Sofia strategically placed coffee beans over her breast and private areas.

Gushing over the coffee beans from the country, Sofia penned in the caption, "Happy #nationalcoffee day All Colombian cafe."

  See also...

Fans were loving the snap as one wrote in the comment section, "How is it to wake up every day and be Sofia Vergara?" Someone else, meanwhile, believed that people would focus on everything but the coffee, saying, "Ain't nobody looking at that damn coffee."

Another fan joked, "I want the coffee beans you're laying on!" a fan joked. Another comment read, "teach me your ways please ma'am."

Recently, Sofia got candid about surviving thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. During her appearance at the 2021 "Stand Up to Cancer" telecast in August, Sofia shared that instead of panicking, she tried to educate herself about the disease. "I read every book and found out everything I could about it," she said.

"I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we're better together," she continued. She also noted that she felt "fortunate" to have caught the cancer early and to receive support from her doctors and "most importantly" her family.

Back in 2011, the TV star explained why she decided to keep it a secret until she was sure that she's cancer-free. "I didn't want publicity because of that," the actress said. "Having cancer is not fun. You don't want to deal with anything else while you're going through it."

You can share this post!

FBI Investigating Brian Laundrie's New Phone Following Gabby Petito's Death
Related Posts
Sofia Vergara Admits Cancer Scare in Her 20s Makes Her a Little Paranoid

Sofia Vergara Admits Cancer Scare in Her 20s Makes Her a Little Paranoid

Sofia Vergara's Dog Hates Her, Robs the Actress of Her Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara's Dog Hates Her, Robs the Actress of Her Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara's Ex Loses Final Appeal in Fight Over Frozen Embryos

Sofia Vergara's Ex Loses Final Appeal in Fight Over Frozen Embryos

Sofia Vergara Granted Permanent Injunction in Embryo Battle Against Ex-Fiance

Sofia Vergara Granted Permanent Injunction in Embryo Battle Against Ex-Fiance

Most Read
Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart
Celebrity

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Guilty Verdict: 'My Heart Is in Two Places'

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Guilty Verdict: 'My Heart Is in Two Places'

Kaley Cuoco Continues Filming 'The Flight Attendant' in Los Angeles After Karl Cook Divorce Filing

Kaley Cuoco Continues Filming 'The Flight Attendant' in Los Angeles After Karl Cook Divorce Filing