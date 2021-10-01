Madelyn Cline Spotted Getting Cozy With Ross Butler in Milan Amid Chase Stokes Split Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Outer Banks' star is spotted dancing with the '13 Reasons Why' actor inside CERA restaurant in Milan following Milan Fashion Week amid breakup speculations with her boyfriend.

AceShowbiz - Madelyn Cline is spotted getting cozy with Ross Butler. After sparking split rumors with Chase Stokes, the "Outer Banks" star is seen dancing with the "13 Reasons Why" actor in a restaurant in Milan.

In a video published by TMZ on Thursday, September 30, the 23-year-old actress could be seen affectionately dancing together inside CERA restaurant. In the clip, she was casually twirled by the "Riverdale" actor as they seemed to be having fun and feeling fairly comfortable together.

Prior to their recent sighting, Madelyn and Ross have been spotted together on various occasions amid Milan Fashion Week. On September 25, the two stars were pictured together inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show. The actress also shared footage of them hanging out on her Instagram account.

Following Madelyn and Ross' outings together, fans have been speculating about the status of Madelyn's relationship with Chase. Madelyn and Chase first confirmed that they were dating in June 2020, months after sparking romance speculations.

A month after their relationship was made public, Chase said he was "super excited." Then in November the same year, Madelyn gushed over her relationship as saying, "It's really cool. Love is tight." She added, "It's cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person. I don't really know -- I feel very happy."

On September 16, Madelyn paid tribute to Chase on his 29th birthday via Instagram. At the time, she posted a brief message on her Story. "Happiest birthday to you, nerd," the "Stranger Things" actress wrote at the time.

Chase later expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes with an Instagram photo dump, including shots of Madelyn. "Another trip around the sun," the "Tell Me Your Secrets" actor wrote. "Very thankful for everybody who has sent me messages, tagged me in things, and showed so much love. Thank you. yes, I know. I'm old. Get over it."