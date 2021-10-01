 
 

Amanza Smith 'Relieved' After Getting Primary Custody of Kids Amid Ex-Husband's Disappearance

Amanza Smith 'Relieved' After Getting Primary Custody of Kids Amid Ex-Husband's Disappearance
Despite being ready to start a new life as a family of three with daughter Noah and son Braker, the 'Selling Sunset' star claims she and her kids will never be 'over' Ralph Brown's absence.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amanza Smith is ready to start a new life with her two children. After getting primary custody of daughter Noah and son Braker amid her ex-husband's disappearance, the "Selling Sunset" star said she's now "relieved."

"I'm relieved that this long process is over, it's been incredibly hard on me and especially the children," the reality star told E! News. "We will never be 'over' the absence of their father... But hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three."

Amanza, who married Ralph Brown in 2010 and split from him in 2012, was granted sole legal and physical custody of her kids because her ex did not appear in court for the custody hearing on Wednesday, September 29. He's also never been involved in the case of two years.

Amanza filed for full custody in June, claiming that she has not seen Ralph since November 2019. "His disappearance has been such a mystery that both my attorney and I have been contacted by various reporters seeking information on his whereabouts," she stated.

"I have made several efforts to have him located, and do believe I may have a good idea as to where he is (although I have no confirmed factual knowledge)," the mother of two further elaborated. She also alleged that her ex has not paid child support in more than five years, noting that he once told her in a September 2019 email that he "did not have the stability nor finances to keep the kids."

The interior designer-turned-real estate agent previously revealed that she wanted to share custody with Ralph. "If he does come back, it'll never go back to 50/50 [custody], she said when speaking on "Not Skinny but Not Fat" in October 2020.

