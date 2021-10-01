Grimes Talks About Elon Musk Split in New Song 'Love': 'F**king Sucks to Be Awake'

WENN/Andres Otero Music

The 'Genesis' singer reveals that she writes her new track 'in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis' she's been facing after her breakup.

AceShowbiz - Grimes has released a new song called "Love" following her breakup from her tech billionaire ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk. In her new music, the "Oblivion" singer lashes out about her split, noting that it "f**king sucks to be awake."

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 30, the Canadian singer posted a new music video of her new track. In it, she sings, "It f**king sucks to be awake. Oh Lord I pray my soul to take. Nobody understands because everything they hate is everything I love."

"Every night I tell myself I'd rather die than heed your rage. Go on and say it!" Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, continues. "When you hate me, think it fixes you to break me? I'll never fight you back because everything you hate Is everything I love."

In the note accompanying her post, Grimes explained that she "wrote and produced" her new song "this week." She went on adding that she wrote her tunes "in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis" she has been experiencing since the breakup news broke.

In the video, Grimes could be seen wearing a sheer beige top and donning a messy braided platinum hair with metal chains and rings scattered throughout her locks. She made the shot looking more dramatic using a toy lightsaber illuminating herself with a red tube. She also added a white sheet hanging over her head and a string fan off-camera that blew it about over her head.

In the comment section, many of her followers were quick to show their support for the singer. Her facialist Candace Marino wrote, "Anyone who actually knows you knows what a beautiful and kind person you are and such a good mom to baby X. Chin up babe," adding a love emoji.

"The best strength is found through vulnerability. You rock," commented a separate Instagram user. In the meantime, a third fan cheered her up as saying, "We love you C. You're amazing, and you'll get through this."

Prior to this, Grimes quipped about starting a "lesbian space commune." When she was asked about the separation, the "Genesis" songstress replied with a joke, "I'll be colonizing [one of Jupiter's moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune."

Elon first divulged that he and Grimes went separate ways on September 24. "We are semi separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he stated.

Of the reason behind their split, Elon explained, "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA." However, he said that Grimes is still staying with him, while "Baby X is in the adjacent room."