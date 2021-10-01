 
 

Suki Waterhouse Supports Robert Pattinson at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Grand Opening

Suki Waterhouse Supports Robert Pattinson at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Grand Opening
Instagram/WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Batman' leading man and his longtime girlfriend are caught on camera making their way home together after attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Suki Waterhouse made sure Robert Pattinson always had her full support. The "Love, Rosie" actress was spotted joining her boyfriend at the grand opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which was hosted by the actor, his fellow co-chairs H.E.R., senior West Coast editor Britt Hennemuth and museum director and president Bill Kramer.

At the museum and Vanity Fair's premiere party that took place on Wednesday, September 29, the English model and her man reportedly cozied up in a booth on the fifth floor before taking pictures with H.E.R. "They walked around hand in hand as they perused through the museum and exhibits on their way up to the rooftop party area," a source told E! News about the couple's outing. "They looked cute together."

Suki and Robert were then photographed making their way home. The 29-year-old beauty was seen wearing a pink vintage Galliano dress and a fur coat while her man looked sharp in a gray suit that he paired with black shoes. The pair completed their outfits with black face masks.

  See also...

Aside from Robert and Suki, celebrities like Rebel Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott and Natasha Lyonne attended the Wednesday event. Sydney Sweeney, Finn Wittrock and Evan Ross were also in attendance.

This marked Robert and Suki's first public outing since April. At that time, the "Twilight" actor and "The Bad Batch" star were caught on camera walking hand-in-hand during an out and about in London.

Robert and Suki, who sparked romance rumors in 2018, are known to be notoriously private about their love life. When speaking to The Sunday Times in 2019, Robert explained, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better."

You can share this post!

Grimes Talks About Elon Musk Split in New Song 'Love': 'F**king Sucks to Be Awake'

Morgan Wallen Prohibited From Attending 2021 CMA Awards
Related Posts
Suki Waterhouse Teases on Album She Worked on During COVID-19 Pandemic

Suki Waterhouse Teases on Album She Worked on During COVID-19 Pandemic

Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged? See the Alleged Engagement Ring

Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged? See the Alleged Engagement Ring

Watch: Suki Waterhouse Dazzling in Moody 'Valentine' Music Video

Watch: Suki Waterhouse Dazzling in Moody 'Valentine' Music Video

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Mama June Photographed With Her Rumored New Boyfriend Jordan McCollum

Mama June Photographed With Her Rumored New Boyfriend Jordan McCollum

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Tyra Banks Trending on Twitter Over Her Bizarre 'DWTS' Outfit

Tyra Banks Trending on Twitter Over Her Bizarre 'DWTS' Outfit

Ronda Rousey Offers First Glimpse of Her and Travis Browne's Newborn Daughter

Ronda Rousey Offers First Glimpse of Her and Travis Browne's Newborn Daughter

Diddy Calls Joie Chavis 'Queen' on Her Birthday After Bow Wow Confirmed Their Romance

Diddy Calls Joie Chavis 'Queen' on Her Birthday After Bow Wow Confirmed Their Romance

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring