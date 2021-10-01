Suki Waterhouse Supports Robert Pattinson at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Grand Opening

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Batman' leading man and his longtime girlfriend are caught on camera making their way home together after attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Suki Waterhouse made sure Robert Pattinson always had her full support. The "Love, Rosie" actress was spotted joining her boyfriend at the grand opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which was hosted by the actor, his fellow co-chairs H.E.R., senior West Coast editor Britt Hennemuth and museum director and president Bill Kramer.

At the museum and Vanity Fair's premiere party that took place on Wednesday, September 29, the English model and her man reportedly cozied up in a booth on the fifth floor before taking pictures with H.E.R. "They walked around hand in hand as they perused through the museum and exhibits on their way up to the rooftop party area," a source told E! News about the couple's outing. "They looked cute together."

Suki and Robert were then photographed making their way home. The 29-year-old beauty was seen wearing a pink vintage Galliano dress and a fur coat while her man looked sharp in a gray suit that he paired with black shoes. The pair completed their outfits with black face masks.

Aside from Robert and Suki, celebrities like Rebel Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott and Natasha Lyonne attended the Wednesday event. Sydney Sweeney, Finn Wittrock and Evan Ross were also in attendance.

This marked Robert and Suki's first public outing since April. At that time, the "Twilight" actor and "The Bad Batch" star were caught on camera walking hand-in-hand during an out and about in London.

Robert and Suki, who sparked romance rumors in 2018, are known to be notoriously private about their love life. When speaking to The Sunday Times in 2019, Robert explained, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better."