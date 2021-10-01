 
 

Porsha Williams Exits 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' After 9 Seasons: It's Been 'Incredible Years'

Bravo
TV

Days after Cynthia Bailey's announces her departure, Porsha shares in an Instagram post that she has decided to leave the Bravo reality show after starring on it for 11 years.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams is letting go her peach. The reality TV star announced on Thursday, September 30 that she has decided to leave "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after 9 seasons.

"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," Porsha began her statement that she shared on Instagram. "Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

The reality TV star also thanked "Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show's producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show." She continued, "I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You've made the past decade a truly special one."

"One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you," the 40-year-old added.

Worry not, Porsha will still be seen on TV very soon as she's been reported to be filming a new series on Bravo. "Don't worry though, I'll be back on your TV very soon. I can't wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you'll just have to wait and see! Love ya!" the fiance of Simon Guobadia teased.

Andy commented on Porsha's post, writing, "What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I'm gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye." Co-star Kandi Burruss also chimed in, "I was hoping you weren't 4real leaving. Wishing you the best on all you've got going on!"

Porsha joins Cynthia Bailey who announced her departure from "RHOA" earlier this week. "After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," she wrote on Monday. "Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures."

