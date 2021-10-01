TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Killed in Fiery Car Crash During High-Speed Police Chase

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from the 19-year-old social media personality, three other passengers in his 2014 white Chevrolet Camaro also died in the Sunday, September 26 accident.

AceShowbiz - TikTok star Gabriel Salazar has died. The social media personality, who's known as "gabenotbabe" on the platform, was reportedly killed in a fiery car crash during a high-speed police chase in Texas on Sunday, September 26.

The 19-year-old was driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Camaro and had three passengers with him when police tried to pull him over. After he's trying to escape, cops attempted to deploy a tire deflation device. Unfortunately, it was unsuccessful.

The car eventually hit a tree and rolled multiple times before catching fire, according to the police report. Gabriel and three other passengers, identified as 41-year-old Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 23-year-old Jose Molina-Lara and 36-year-old Sergio Espinoza-Flores, were all pronounced dead at the scene around 1:25 A.M.

Following Gabriel's death, Chris Vazquez, a fellow TikTok star with 1.3 million followers who was often featured in Gabriel's TikTok content, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his pal's funeral expenses. "I don't know what's real and not real anymore… It's so hard for us to even talk about the pain he went through," Chris wrote in the description.

"Words cannot express the heartbreak our entire community is feeling from the loss of our Gabriel. Your family and friends miss you," Chris went on noting. "We are asking for support for his family. There will be time missed from work and funeral expenses that will be too much for his family to afford. Please consider donating and help relieve at least that sorrow and strain for his parents."

An Instagram account under the name of Danna Salazar, who appears to be Gabriel's older sibling, informed fans that his funeral took place on Wednesday at a funeral home in San Antonio, Texas. "for the people asking , tomorrow is his funeral , 4-8pm," so read the caption of the post.