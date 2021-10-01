Mick Jagger Afraid His 'Overly Sexual' Dance Moves Upset Mom and Dad

WENN Music

The Rolling Stones frontman gets real when talking about performing with his band in front of his parents, explaining he became worried his stage act would anger them.

AceShowbiz - Mick Jagger didn't want his parents to see The Rolling Stones' early concerts because he felt sure they would be upset by his "overly sexual" dance moves.

The rocker admits he would have felt self-conscious if his folks were in the audience for the group's gigs in the early 1960s.

"I didn't like (them) to come to shows that much, because it's inhibiting. I would do stuff that was overly sexual," he told U.S. shock jock Howard Stern. "If you're the lead singer in a band, you have to be an extrovert. I started imitating James Brown, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis. They had signature moves. It's not enough to be a singer."

"When I was younger, I used to do crazy things - jumping off an orchestra pit because I had seen Little Richard do it. Some of them weredangerous. But it's fun."

Mick wasn't the only band member known for his onstage presence, of course.

"Keith (Richards) has moves. When we started, he had certain moves and looks," Mick added. "We did tons of television, which was how we got known. You need to have looks."

Mick also revealed his parents didn't initially take his musical ambitions seriously when he announced he was dropping out of college to pursue a career as a rock star. "In those days, being a rock singer wasn't like a career. People did it for a year and maybe had a hit record," he explained. "I had been doing music since I was 12 and had walked on with rock bands when I was 15 or 16. But they (my parents) never thought it was a serious thing. My college said if it doesn't work out, I could always come back."