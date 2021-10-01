 
 

Actor Michael Tylo Passed Away at Age 73

The veteran TV star is remembered as 'a beautiful and caring human being' by his colleague at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after he died at the age of 73.

  Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Longtime U.S. soap star Michael Tylo has died, aged 73.

The "All My Children", "General Hospital", "The Young and The Restless", "The Bold and the Beautiful", and "Guiding Light" star passed away on Tuesday (28Sep21).

His death was announced by the Dean of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Tylo was a film professor.

"Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being - he was so special," Nancy Uscher says. "He was an exemplary friend, colleague, teacher, and artist. He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble about his accomplishments."

"He loved his family dearly and lived a joyous life, but he left us way too soon. We will miss him greatly, but feel deep gratitude about all that Michael contributed to the College of Fine Arts, UNLV, and the world."

Tylo began his soap career in 1980 on "Another World". His most famous role was that of Quinton Chamberlain in "Guiding Light".

He also played Matt Connolly on "All My Children" in 1987.

His TV credits also included "Lonesome Dove", "A Man Called Hawk", and "Zorro".

The actor accepted a position with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as a visiting professor in theatre and film in 2003, and became the school's assistant dean for the College of Fine Arts.

Tylo's life was tinged with sadness - his son, Michael Tylo, Jr., drowned in 2007.

