'Wendy Williams Show' Delayed Further as Host Still Struggles With 'Ongoing Medical Issues'

Wendy Williams continues her struggle with medical issues, prompting her television talk show to get pushed back again following initial delay due to Covid.

Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has once again delayed the return of her TV talk show by two weeks.

The star was due to return to U.S. screens on 4 October (21) but, according to a statement posted on the talk show's Instagram page, Williams "continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work."

It adds that the daytime talk show host's breakthrough COVID case "is no longer an issue" because she's tested negative, but "she's still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."

According to the announcement, the show will instead return with new episodes on 18 October, with representatives later confirming that Williams "will host" the new series upon its return, reported the New York Post's Page Six column.

Due to her health issues, the premiere of the new season of "The Wendy Williams Show" was previously pushed from 20 September to 4 October.

Before contracting Covid, Wendy Williams said she wouldn't get vaccinated because she didn't trust the jab. Insisting she rarely got sick, the host continued, "I've never gotten flu shot either, though."

Besides dealing with health problems, the host has been struggling with family issues.

She filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter in 2019 after it's revealed he fathered a child from his affair. The former couple have since been embroiled in a bitter feud.

Last year, Wendy mourned the death of her mother. She was forced to take a break from her show as she needed time to deal with her grief.

"My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago," she said when confirming the sad news in December. "She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love."

She reminisced their time together, "Our relationship was like that of two teenage girls. If I could pick an age, 17... My relationship with my mother, right up until the end, was so girly and so ridiculously giggly."

"So, gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have. I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years."