Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Status Revealed After Their Dinner Dates

After being spotted enjoying dinner together at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi, the 'Maleficent' actress and the 'Starboy' singer are reportedly 'enjoying putting their ideas together.'

Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's relationship status is finally revealed. After sparking romance speculations with their intimate dinner dates, it is reported that the "Maleficent" actress and the "I Feel It Coming" hitmaker "have mutual interests."

A source close to the A-listers spilled to E! News, "They are not dating." The insider went on to add, "They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with."

Offering more details, the so-called inside source claimed that Angelina and The Weeknd "have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together." The insider noted, "He loves talking about movies and the art form."

Though Angelina and The Weeknd "have been enjoying each other's company," per the insider, they're only "friends." The informant further stressed that The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, "has been enjoying getting to know her and feels they have a formed a close bond."

A second source shared similar sentiments, noting that the two hit it off as friends after meeting a few months ago. "The Weeknd and Angelina met through mutual friends in the film and entertainment industry," the second insider divulged. "They have a lot in common. They totally hit it off after their first meeting earlier this summer and have kept in touch ever since."

In the meantime, a separate source told Us Weekly that Angelina "lights up" whenever she talks about her growing friendship with The Weeknd. "Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on," the insider claimed, adding that the "I Can't Feel My Face" crooner "is in awe of" the "Eternals" actress.

The so-called inside source further claimed that both Angelina and The Weeknd's friends "believe things could turn romantic." The informant continued, "She's definitely warming toward Abel. He's been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her."

Prior to the reports, Angelina and The Weeknd were caught walking out of an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi, side-by-side on September 25. At the time, the pair reportedly spent two and a half hours inside a private section of the eatery. Following the dinner, the twosome was seen hopping into the backseat of the Oscar-nominated songwriter's waiting black SUV. They then drove to his $70M Bel-Air mansion.

Back on July 1, the rumored couple was also spotted enjoying dinner together at the same restaurant. About the night out, a source close to the "Starboy" singer claimed that "they're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]."