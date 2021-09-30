Watch Coldplay and BTS Singing 'My Universe' From 'Three Different Planets' in Its Visuals

Music

The newly-released music video also sees an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 joining the British rock band and the famed K-Pop group when jamming out in outer space.

Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Coldplay has treated fans to another futuristic music video. Just days after releasing their collaborative track with BTS (Bangtan Boys) called "My Universe", the rock band dropped its visuals in which they sing from "three different planets."

Directed by Dave Meyers, the clip opens with a note that reads, "Once upon a time, many years from now... music is forbidden across the spheres." The message adds, "On three different planets, the different bands defy the ban Dj Lafrique, on her alien radio ship, unites them via holoband. All the while they are hunted by silencers."

As the footage transitions, Coldplay and BTS unite via hologram. After the British band and the K-Pop idols meet an alien supergroup called Supernova 7, they jam out together in outer space.

"My Universe" music video was dropped around one week after Coldplay unleashed the track. In the song, which features both English and Korean lyrics, the groups sing about prioritizing love over differences. "And they said that we can't be together because/ Because/ We come from different sides," they sing.

"You, you are/ My universe/ And I just want to put you first," vocalist Chris Martin harmonizes the chorus with the boy band. "And you, you are/ My Universe/ And you make my heart light up inside."

"My Universe" appears on Coldplay's upcoming studio album "Music of the Spheres", which is set to be released on October 15 via Atlantic. It serves as the album's second single following "Higher Power".

As for BTS, the famed boy band announced earlier this week that they will hold their first stadium concert since the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles called "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage". The concert will take on November 27 and 28 as well as on December 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.