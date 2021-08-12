Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is madly in love. The "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" hitmaker, who came out as gay in 2019, has revealed in a new magazine interview that he is currently in a relationship with "someone special."

In the interview for the Power of Young Hollywood issue of Variety, the 22-year-old rapper talked about his love life. "I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," he told the publication. He went on gushing about his mystery boyfriend, "I've found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can't explain it, it's just a feeling."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lil Nas X shared he realized he was gay when he had a crush on his sister's cousin as early as age 5. "I had feelings for my sister's cousin. We have different dads," he divulged. "I was like, 'Oh, my God, he's really cute,' and thought that about a lot of other boys my age."

Despite realizing his sexuality since a young age, Lil Nas X admitted that he didn't get into a committed relationship until he was 18 years old. "I was 18, I believe," the "Old Town Road" hitmaker told the outlet. "Before that, there was a guy who wasn't my boyfriend, but we met in middle school and we talked, after we both found out that each other were gay. But I didn't act on anything until high school. Well, middle school, but then high school."

During the conversation, the rapper opened up that before he could accept his sexuality, he once encountered homophobia that "bred a lot of self-hate" but it also made him "stronger." He went on sharing, "Once I was 17 or 18, I finally accepted it. Like, for sure accepted it, slowly, more and more. And now I've grown into a person that is 100% open with it."

Lil Nas X then weighed in on the homophobic controversy in the rap community, "The honest truth is, I don't want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field." He explained, "It's more for my own safety rather than anything else."