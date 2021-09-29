 
 

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities.

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton. It was reported that the "Aston Martin Music" rapper has agreed to pay his baby mama $11,000 in monthly child support.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Maybach Music mogul is also ordered to pay for his kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities that exceed $7,560 per year. He is also responsible to provide additional annual payments for up to $3,000 per child.

In addition, Rick, who shares Berkeley, Billion, and Bliss with Briana, agreed to pay 25,000 to her attorney. In the documents, it's unveiled that his monthly income is $585,000, while his baby mama's income is listed at $142 a month.

This arrived more than a year after DNA test results confirmed that Rick is the father of Berkeley and Billion. At that time, Briana was pregnant with Bliss. However, the musician was not amused by the news as he trolled his ex on social media.

"I can't believe Fat Girl took the blood test, damn, they said she damn near fell running away from them people when they came to make her take the blood test," he said in an Instagram post. "She took it, and I's the daddy, and I's the papi."

Over the since-deleted video, Rick penned, "Took it months after you request." He also called Briana his "surrogate" in the caption, writing, "Eyez dat baby papi!! My surrogate always delivers!!! Big Thank you #Fatgirl."

Aside from the three kids, Rick is a father to two other children from a previous relationship. Earlier this month, he celebrated William Roberts' 16th birthday by giving the teenager his own Wingstop franchise. Sharing an Instagram picture of his son, he gushed, "Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY !!! Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going."

