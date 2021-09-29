Chrissy Teigen Pays Tribute to Late Son Jack on National Son Day

Instagram Celebrity

Alongside a picture of her husband John Legend comforting her while the model was crying in a hospital bed, the 'Cravings' cookbook pens a heartfelt message for 'the son [they] almost had.'

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen honors her and husband John Legend's late son Jack on National Son Day. On Tuesday, September 28, the 35-year-old model took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message a year after she experienced a painful pregnancy loss.

Alongside a picture of John comforting her while she was crying in a hospital bed, Chrissy wrote the message for "the son we almost had." She went on to reflect, "a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to."

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host continued in the heartbreaking post, "i didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

Chrissy also revealed in an Instagram Story post that she couldn't sleep last night because her phone put up a reminder of the difficult experience from a year ago. "I didn't sleep at all last night, as john can attest," she shared. "I was up sick, sobbing, as my phone popped up the memory of being in the hospital exactly 1 year ago, losing our baby."

"So maybe I'm a little sensitive today but f**k off," she added. "Why people follow people they hate [is] beyond me."

Chrissy was hospitalized in September 2020 after experiencing pregnancy complications. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," the "Cravings" cookbook author wrote at the time while announcing their loss.

Chrissy and John, who tied the knot in September 2013, are parents to daughter Luna Simone (5) and son Miles Theodore (3).