 
 

Phoebe Bridgers Hit With $3.8 Million Lawsuit by Music Producer for Defamation

The 'Motion Sickness' songstress is accused of 'maliciously and intentionally' posting false and defamatory statements about Chris Nelson 'to destroy' his reputation.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Bridgers is being sued for $3.8 million by Chris Nelson. The "Motion Sickness" songstress was accused of defamation by the music producer, claiming that she attempted to ruin his reputation.

According to the lawsuit, Chris insisted that the 27-year-old singer falsely accused him of being a violent abuser. The owner of the famous Sound Space recording studio in Los Angeles also claimed that the "I Know the End" songstress once said that he groomed, stole, violated, abused and did other unsavory acts back in October 2020 via Instagram.

The legal papers stated that Chris and Phoebe met several years ago, but never worked together. Then in 2018, Chris and his then-girlfriend Emily Bannon "began having consensual sexual encounters" with Phoebe. Chris further explained that in 2019, he broke up with Emily, but Phoebe continued their relationship.

In October 2020, Phoebe allegedly posted on her Instagram page that she "witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetrated by Chris Nelson." The "Punisher" artist was also said to point her followers to Emily's account.

There, Emily detailed a slew of allegations against Chris. She allegedly accused him of "racially motivated hate crimes," including beating "a young Latinx man to death." She reportedly accused Chris of defrauding buyers by selling them fake rare guitars, stealing $50,000 from a neighbor and hacking women's email accounts.

In the petition, Chris believed that Phoebe "maliciously and intentionally posted the false and defamatory statements about [him] as part of a vendetta to destroy [his] reputation." Chris then speculated that it was inflamed by Phoebe and Emily's sexual relationship.

Chris is seeking no less than $3.8 million for alleged defamation, false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress and intentional interference with prospective economic relations. Prior to this, he also filed a lawsuit against Emily in Los Angeles back in December 2020, accusing her of defamation along with assault and battery.

