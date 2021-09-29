 
 

MoneyBagg Yo Slams 'The Real' Hosts for 'Hating' His Birthday Gift From Ari Fletcher

MoneyBagg Yo Slams 'The Real' Hosts for 'Hating' His Birthday Gift From Ari Fletcher
Instagram
Celebrity

When firing back at Garcelle Beauvais and her co-hosts for criticizing his nearly 30 acres of land as a birthday gift from his girlfriend, the 'Wockesha' rapper suggests the show hosts to 'mind ya business.'

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - MoneyBagg Yo is clapping back at Garcelle Beauvais and other "The Real" co-hosts. After being criticized for his nearly 30 acres of land as a birthday treat from his girlfriend Ari Fletcher, the "Rookie of the Year" rapper said that the show hosts "fancy hating" on his lavish gift.

In a recent episode of the daytime talk show, Garcelle and her co-hosts discussed MoneyBagg's lavish birthday gift from Ari. Considering the couple isn't even married, Garcelle said, "Last year, last season, [Loni Love] and I were talking about, 'Don't act married if you're not married.' " She continued, "This is acting married! That's a huge gift to someone that you're not even married to. I feel like, if a man gave me twenty-eight acres, I would feel obligated to stay with them if it didn't work."

After Garcelle's statement aired, MoneyBagg, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, September 28 to rant, "Love is Love Mind Ya Business." In a separate post, the 30-year-old hip-hop artist wrote, "Not Fancy hating on my gift."

  See also...

MoneyBagg's girlfriend Ari also slammed Garcelle for criticizing her over the birthday treat. "Y'all don't know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially. I've never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person," said the Instagram influencer about her rapper boyfriend.

"He loves me and my son so much," Ari further stressed. She then sarcastically added, "I'm sorry that you haven't experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband." In a separate post, the social media star continued to fume, "Y'all mad at [jewelry] and cars but generational wealth is taking it too far... people will always have something to say no matter what."

Ari Fletcher via Twitter

Ari Fletcher slammed 'The Real' hosts for criticizing MoneyBagg Yo's birthday gift.

MoneyBagg celebrated his birthday on September 22. In addition to receiving 28.8 acres of picturesque Memphis real estate from his girlfriend, the "Wockesha" rapper was spoiled by Yo Gotti and Marcus "Head" Howell with $1.5 million cash and a brand new Rolex watch.

You can share this post!

Kodak Black in Court-Mandated Treatment for Failing Drug Test After Proposing Sober Challenge

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend
Related Posts
Moneybagg Yo Spoiled With $1.5M and Nearly 30 Acres of Land on His 30th Birthday

Moneybagg Yo Spoiled With $1.5M and Nearly 30 Acres of Land on His 30th Birthday

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart With 'A Gangsta's Pain'

Moneybagg Yo Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart With 'A Gangsta's Pain'

Moneybagg Yo Gets His First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'A Gangsta's Pain'

Moneybagg Yo Gets His First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'A Gangsta's Pain'

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight