 
 

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Instagram
Music

In a statement shared on the band's social media page, Zac Brown says that he is 'deeply disappointed' for canceling four shows that are scheduled in Clarkston, Burgettstown, Syracuse and Saratoga Springs.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zac Brown Band is forced to cancel four of their tour dates after Zac Brown tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released on their Instagram official page, the country band announced that they canceled shows in Clarkston, Burgettstown, Syracuse and Saratoga Springs.

"To all our fans, I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band's 'The Comeback Tour'," the lead singer wrote in the statement posted on Tuesday, September 28. "Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job."

Zac went on noting that he wants "to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first." The 43-year-old singer then continued, "We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so."

"I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can't stay at home because their work is essential," Zac expressed his gratitude. The frontman of the band then said that "nothing's better than the comeback," adding, "I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we'll see you back out on the road again."

  See also...

The shows currently scheduled in Clarkston, Michigan on September 30, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on October 1, Syracuse, New York on October 2 and Saratoga Springs, New York on October 3 have all been canceled. In the comments section of the post, Zac shared that refunds can be given out for the canceled shows.

"The Comeback Tour" is named after the band's upcoming album "The Comeback", which will be out on October 15. The tour kicked off in August with a show in New Jersey and will conclude with a performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 17.

Zac himself previously said that the new album "celebrates our collective resilience as a community." The "Knee Deep" singer explained, "This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human." He further elaborated, "We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is 'The Comeback' when it comes back around."

You can share this post!

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Lil Nas X Unashamed After Twitter Troll Mocks His MTV VMAs Dress
Related Posts
Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins to Raise COVID-19 Relief Fund by Covering John Prine's Song

Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins to Raise COVID-19 Relief Fund by Covering John Prine's Song

Zac Brown Band Wipe 2020 Calendar Clear as They Decide to 'Not Move Forward' with 2020 Tours

Zac Brown Band Wipe 2020 Calendar Clear as They Decide to 'Not Move Forward' with 2020 Tours

Zac Brown Band Call Off Remaining Dates on Spring 2020 Tour Over Coronavirus

Zac Brown Band Call Off Remaining Dates on Spring 2020 Tour Over Coronavirus

Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson Are the Latest Acts to Cancel Shows Due to Hurricane Florence

Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson Are the Latest Acts to Cancel Shows Due to Hurricane Florence

Most Read
Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'
Music

Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'

Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay Wow Fans at Global Citizen Live Concert

Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay Wow Fans at Global Citizen Live Concert

Tom DeLonge Nearly Gave Up Music

Tom DeLonge Nearly Gave Up Music

Artist of the Week: Chloe Bailey

Artist of the Week: Chloe Bailey

Bruce Springsteen's 'No Nukes' Footage Set for November Release

Bruce Springsteen's 'No Nukes' Footage Set for November Release

Machine Gun Kelly Claims He Gets Booed by Only 20 'Angry' Fans at Louder Than Life Festival

Machine Gun Kelly Claims He Gets Booed by Only 20 'Angry' Fans at Louder Than Life Festival

Tom Parker Despises The Wanted's Song 'Walks Like Rihanna'

Tom Parker Despises The Wanted's Song 'Walks Like Rihanna'

Carlos Santana Brings In Steve Winwood for Sexy Twist in 'A Whiter Shade of Pale' Cover

Carlos Santana Brings In Steve Winwood for Sexy Twist in 'A Whiter Shade of Pale' Cover

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Enjoys Top Position on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Enjoys Top Position on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Top Hot 100 for A Sixth Week With 'Stay'

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Top Hot 100 for A Sixth Week With 'Stay'

BTS 'Excited' to Hold First Stadium Concert Since COVID-19 Pandemic in Los Angeles

BTS 'Excited' to Hold First Stadium Concert Since COVID-19 Pandemic in Los Angeles

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Jesy Nelson Burst Into Tears in First Interview Since Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Burst Into Tears in First Interview Since Leaving Little Mix