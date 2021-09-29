 
 

Melissa McCarthy Uses Reverse Psychology on Her Kids

Melissa McCarthy Uses Reverse Psychology on Her Kids
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Bridesmaids' actress opens up on her secret parenting tip, jokingly expressing concerns about her and husband Ben Falcone being 'screwed' now that the secret is out.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, use reverse psychology on their children as one of their parenting weapons.

The couple shares daughters Vivian and Georgette and Melissa reveals she and Ben have adopted a policy of agreeing with their kids' wild and crazy ideas - to remove the shock factor.

She explains Georgette is an anime fan and regularly puts a streak of yellow face paint across her eyes, while she has also dyed her hair blue - and neither stunt got a reaction from mum.

Appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Melissa says, "I think they're always waiting for me to be like, 'Wait a minute!' But instead it's like, 'Yeah, you want a neck tat (tattoo)?' "

  See also...

Citing another example of her unconventional parenting techniques, she adds, "I drew art up and down their arms when they were 19 months. I've given them henna pens so they can do whatever."

And referring to the blue hair incident, the "Bridesmaids" star shares, "She (Georgette) wanted me to be like, 'This is outrageous!' I'm like, 'Great! We can shave half of it off.' "

Melissa is certain that her techniques will continue to reap rewards and eventually her two girls will get bored of trying to shock their parents.

"That's my theory," she beams. "If I just keeping being like, 'Do more...,' they'll get so bored with it. Now that I'm announcing my reverse psychology, I just screwed myself."

You can share this post!

Commander Cody Star George Frayne Dies of Cancer

Actress Jean Hale Passes Away at 82
Related Posts
Melissa McCarthy Recounts Awful Spa Experience Involving Stinging Grapefuit Juice

Melissa McCarthy Recounts Awful Spa Experience Involving Stinging Grapefuit Juice

Melissa McCarthy Needs Medical Help After Being Bitten by 'Killer Bug' in Australia

Melissa McCarthy Needs Medical Help After Being Bitten by 'Killer Bug' in Australia

Melissa McCarthy Left Terrified After AI Talk With Elon Musk

Melissa McCarthy Left Terrified After AI Talk With Elon Musk

Melissa McCarthy Reveals Husband Has a Crush on Harry Styles

Melissa McCarthy Reveals Husband Has a Crush on Harry Styles

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital