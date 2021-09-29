 
 

Actress Jean Hale Passes Away at 82

The star known for her role in the Mad Hatter episode of TV show 'Batman' and movie 'In Like Flint' has passed away at the age of 82 in Santa Monica, California.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Batman" star Jean Hale has died aged 82.

The actress, also known for starring in 1967 spy spoof movie "In Like Flint", passed away in Santa Monica, California, on 3 August (21), her family confirmed to Fox News.

Hale also appeared in TV show "Batman" in 1967, playing Polly, who helps the evil Mad Hatter try and steal the Caped Crusader's cowl.

Her other television credits include "Perry Mason", "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour", and "Hawaii Five-0", while she starred in films including "Taggart", "The Oscar", and "The St. Valentine's Day Massacre".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hale was working on a script called "Being Jeannie" at the time of her death, and was also adapting the book "Two Toes - The Coyote Legend of Green River", written by her uncle Preston Q. Hale.

Hale is survived by children Kelly, Randy and Quincy, who she shares with ex-husband Dabney Coleman.

The actress took a brief break from her acting career in 1968 as she reportedly became "very ill" while she was pregnant with her second child.

She returned to screen in 1987 with TV movie "Pals" after a series of setbacks.

After giving birth to Baby No. 2, she reportedly declined a role in "Valley of the Dolls" due to semi-nudity and then was released from her contract with 20th Century-Fox after allegedly refusing to tour Europe to promote "In Like Flint."

She vied for a role in "The Trouble with Girls" but lost out to Marilyn Mason. She later filmed "Something Big" but her scenes ended up being cut off.

Her last two movies were 1990's "Thanksgiving Day" and 1991's "Lies Before Kisses".

