Kevin Hart Leaks Nick Cannon's Number on Billboards as Payback

WENN/Avalon/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star pulls the prank on his friend as a revenge after 'The Masked Singer' host gave him a real-life llama as a birthday gift.

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart didn't waste any time to keep his words that Nick Cannon would pay for the prank the latter pulled on him. The 42-year-old funnyman has leaked the multi-talented star's phone number as a revenge for sending him a ridiculous birthday gift.

On Thursday, July 22, Kevin posted Nick's actual number on a digital billboard in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys! Here is his cell #: 323-509-0988," the billboards read.

Kevin posted a picture of the Billboard on his Instagram page. "Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well…," he wrote in the caption.

"Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon," he added, before further trolling his pal, "….I'm sure his phone has been ringing nonstop GOTCHA BACK B***H #PRANKWARS."

By Thursday afternoon, the number appeared to be disconnected, but a number of people apparently did call the number. Nick took to his Instagram Stories to share several videos of him answering calls from excited fans.

"It's me," he said to one fan on FaceTime. "You got my number from Kev?" While he was smiling and laughing in the videos, Nick admitted he "hates" Kevin for the prank. "My phone won't stop ringing!!" he wrote in one post, jokingly adding, "(Hart) is an a**hole!"

In fairness, it was Nick who started the prank war by sending Kevin a llama as a birthday gift. Posting photos and a video of the animal, the "Ride Along" star playfully blasted Nick for the ridiculous gift. "@nickcannon has to be one of the biggest a**holes on the planet ....this jacka** sent a Lama to my house for my B Day," he wrote. Clearly not taking offense with it, he noted, "Love u man. My brother for life."

Nick sent the llama along with a message which was delivered by one of the animal handlers. "Since I'm having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well," one of the handlers read out the message. "Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday."

Calling it "childish," Kevin vowed revenge as he declared, "Nick Cannon you have out done yourself this time buddy. Birthday war pranks are on and I swear to God you have no idea what you're in store for. I'm gonna send a f**kin orangutang to you!"