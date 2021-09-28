 
 

Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'

Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'
Instagram/WENN
Music

The 'All the Way Up' rapper and the 'Mesmerize' crooner purposely pass collaborations with the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker after he was hit with sex trafficking case.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fat Joe and Ja Rule recently avoided playing R. Kelly collaborations during "Verzuz" event. In a new interview, Rule, born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, revealed the reason why they decided to do that.

In a new episode of Revolt's "Drink Champs", the 45-year-old hip-hop artist confessed that it was "tough" to separate the art from the artist. He went on saying, "That's why we didn't play no R. Kelly records that night."

Explaining further, Rule revealed that he and Joe had a conversation about avoiding their respective Kelly collaborations before the "Verzuz" battle. "R. Kelly's a flawed man, he's going through his problems," he stated.

"He's flawed. Nobody's perfect… And, you know, what he's done is what he's done and he has to account [for it]," Rule added. The "Mesmerize" rapper went on elaborating, "But the art, do we throw it away? … It's such a touchy subject, and for me it's a touchier subject."

  See also...

Rule added that he wrote Kelly's verses on his collaborations with him, which prompted N.O.R.E. to divulge that Joe did the same. During the conversation, Rule also joked that he thought when he first got a call from Swizz Beatz, he was going to be asked about doing a "Verzuz" with 50 Cent, with whom he has a long-running beef.

"I missed the calls. I got a call from Swizz, now Swizz don't normally call me. The real s**t is, I thought it was the other dude," Rule recalled. "That's the 'Verzuz' that everybody's been trying to make. So then, after that, I looked at my next missed call and it was Fat Joe. So then, I called Swizz and [he] was like, 'You want to do it?' We put this together in two weeks. I really didn't have prep time."

Rule and Joe's decision to avoid playing Kelly's collaboration came after Kelly was hit with sex trafficking case. On Monday, September 27, the "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker was found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys and girls.

Kelly was convicted on nine counts, including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of females across state lines for sex. As well as sentencing for the nine convictions, the 54-year-old artist is also facing more criminal charges in separate cases from state prosecutors in Minnesota and federal prosecutors in Illinois.

You can share this post!

'SNL' Star Beck Bennett Leaves the Show, 3 New Cast Members Join Season 47

Hugh Jackman Reacts to Daniel Craig Against Him as James Bond
Related Posts
Ja Rule Calls Fat Joe's 'Drag You' Threat 'Music' to His Ears Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Ja Rule Calls Fat Joe's 'Drag You' Threat 'Music' to His Ears Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Fyre Festival Ticket Holders Awarded Settlement Payout in Class Action Lawsuit

Fyre Festival Ticket Holders Awarded Settlement Payout in Class Action Lawsuit

Ja Rule's Fyre Festival Painting Sold for $122K in Auction

Ja Rule's Fyre Festival Painting Sold for $122K in Auction

Ja Rule Boasts About Getting Entrepreneurship Certification From Harvard Business School

Ja Rule Boasts About Getting Entrepreneurship Certification From Harvard Business School

Most Read
Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay Wow Fans at Global Citizen Live Concert
Music

Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay Wow Fans at Global Citizen Live Concert

Drake Blocks Lil Nas X From Scoring First No. 1 Album in U.K.

Drake Blocks Lil Nas X From Scoring First No. 1 Album in U.K.

Tom DeLonge Nearly Gave Up Music

Tom DeLonge Nearly Gave Up Music

The Weeknd and H.E.R. Celebrated at Music in Action Awards

The Weeknd and H.E.R. Celebrated at Music in Action Awards

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Shows Due to Vocal Issues

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Shows Due to Vocal Issues

Bruce Springsteen's 'No Nukes' Footage Set for November Release

Bruce Springsteen's 'No Nukes' Footage Set for November Release

Tom Parker Despises The Wanted's Song 'Walks Like Rihanna'

Tom Parker Despises The Wanted's Song 'Walks Like Rihanna'

Chris Martin Gets Standing Ovation From Kelly Clarkson for Singing BTS Lyrics in Korean

Chris Martin Gets Standing Ovation From Kelly Clarkson for Singing BTS Lyrics in Korean

Artist of the Week: Chloe Bailey

Artist of the Week: Chloe Bailey

Latto Reacts to Fans Saying That She Sounds Like Doja Cat on 'Big Energy'

Latto Reacts to Fans Saying That She Sounds Like Doja Cat on 'Big Energy'

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Enjoys Top Position on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Enjoys Top Position on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Jack Whitehall Quits Hosting Gig at Brit Awards

Jack Whitehall Quits Hosting Gig at Brit Awards

Carlos Santana Brings In Steve Winwood for Sexy Twist in 'A Whiter Shade of Pale' Cover

Carlos Santana Brings In Steve Winwood for Sexy Twist in 'A Whiter Shade of Pale' Cover