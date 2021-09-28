'SNL' Star Beck Bennett Leaves the Show, 3 New Cast Members Join Season 47

NBC Universal/Dana Edelson TV

Also leaving the award-winning NBC series ahead of season 47 is Lauren Holt, who joined 'Saturday Night Live' last season and appeared as Mike Pence's wife Karen Pence on the show.

AceShowbiz - Beck Bennett, who is known for his impressions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, has decided to exit "Saturday Night Live". His departure was announced in a cast reorganization on Monday, September 27.

Beck confirmed his exit in an Instagram post featuring pictures taken during his "SNL" days. "Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun," so the comedian, who joined the show in 2013, wrote in the caption.

Also leaving the award-winning NBC series ahead of season 47 is Lauren Holt, who joined "SNL" last season. As a "featured player," Lauren appeared in assorted parts, one of which was as Mike's wife, Karen Pence.

Making use of her Instagram account, Lauren reflected on her time on the comedy show. "What an incredible year spent with incredible people. I will always be so grateful. Cheers to all the cast members past, present, & future. So proud to be/have been a part of this amazing family. These three letters will always bring joy to my heart… SNL, I love you," so she penned.

While two cast members exited the show, two stars were promoted. After joining the show in 2019, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman were both upped to repertory level for this season. The promotion arrived after Bowen earned an Emmy nomination this year.

In addition, season 47 is set to introduce new faces. Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have been added to the cast for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to premiere on October 2 with Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves serving as the host and musical guest respectively.