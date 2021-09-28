 
 

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse
WENN
Celebrity

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker has been convicted on multiple charges following a high-profiled trial after he was accused of grooming and sexually abusing juveniles.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly has been found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys, and girls.

The singer was convicted on nine counts, including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of females across state lines for sex, on Monday (27Sep21).

The jury of seven men and five women spent a total of nine hours deliberating on the evidence against the "I Believe I Can Fly" star and the testimony of accusers and prosecution witnesses before reaching their unanimous verdict at the end of a month-long trial in Brooklyn, New York.

During the proceedings, prosecutors set out to show jurors that Kelly used a network of friends and employees to secretly transport his victims across state lines and control their actions.

Many of the witnesses who took the stand during the trial claimed Kelly had kidnapped them and restricted what and when they could eat, and controlled when they could take bathroom breaks.

  See also...

Kelly's attorneys attempted to depict the accusers as groupies, who had concocted tall tales about the singer after he refused their advances.

One of his alleged victims claimed she witnessed the singer performing oral sex on teenage R&B singer Aaliyah, who Kelly illegally wed in a Chicago hotel room in 1994 - when she was 15.

A former tour manager for Kelly also testified that he bribed a welfare office employee to make a fake ID for Aaliyah, which listed her age as 18, ahead of the wedding ceremony.

Prosecutors claimed Kelly married Aaliyah in a bid to avoid criminal charges for having sex with a minor.

Kelly did not take the stand to testify in his own defence at the trial.

As well as sentencing for the nine convictions, Kelly also faces more criminal charges in separate cases from state prosecutors in Minnesota and federal prosecutors in Illinois.

You can share this post!

Prince Andrew Sells Ski-Resort Chalet to Pay Off Debt and Settle Lawsuit

Britney Spears' Bedroom Surveillance Shocks New York Times Documentary Director

Related Posts
R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Unlikely to Take the Stand in Sex Trafficking Trial

R. Kelly Unlikely to Take the Stand in Sex Trafficking Trial

R. Kelly Sex Trafficking Trial Moves to Next Stage As Prosecutors Wrap Up Case

R. Kelly Sex Trafficking Trial Moves to Next Stage As Prosecutors Wrap Up Case

Recordings of R. Kelly 'Threatening' Alleged Victims Might Be Played in Court as Evidence

Recordings of R. Kelly 'Threatening' Alleged Victims Might Be Played in Court as Evidence

Most Read
'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery
Celebrity

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big